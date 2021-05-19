NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers

Blake agrees with Doughty

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake on Drew Doughty‘s comments that they need to bring in some talent from outside the organization: “Drew comments are 100%. The feeling is the same in the front office.”

Three Rangers who may interest the Oilers

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Looking at three New York Rangers players that could interest the Edmonton Oilers.

Filip Chytil could be a nice fit beside Connor McDavid on the left side. The Rangers aren’t just going to give him away and may want Ethan Bear or possibly more.

Alexandar Georgiev is the final year of his deal and carries a $2.425 million. He isn’t a huge upgrade over Mikko Koskinen but is a cheaper option. The Oilers could trade or buyout Koskinen.

Julien Gauthier has been linked to the Oilers dating back to when he was with the Carolina Hurricanes and there were the Jesse Puljuarvi trade trumors. Gauthier could be a Gauthier replacement and pending RFA could be re-signed at a reasonable number.

With Quinn no longer behind the bench, will Gauthier be given one more shot?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: If David Quinn remained behind the bench of the New York Rangers, forward Julien Gauthier would likely have been made available for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Quinn had healthy scrathed Gauthier for 24 games this season and almost the entire month of April. Will things change now that Quinn won’t be back?

On the blue line the Ranges will protect Jacob Trouba, Ryan Lindgren and Libor Hajek. Adam Fox, K’Andre Miller and Zac Jones are exempt. Anthony DeAngelo, and Anthony Bitetto will be exposed.

Up front, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Pavel Buchnevich, Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil will be protected. Decision on the last spot will be between Brett Howden, Colin Blackwell, Kevin Rooney and Gauthier.