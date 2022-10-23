NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators, and the Vancouver Canucks

Are the Los Angeles Kings now the favorites over the Ottawa Senators to land Jakob Chychrun?

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“So Jakob Chychrun. The sweepstakes conversations still continue. Arizona Coyotes defenseman is with the team right now but not playing. Probably going to be a couple weeks still until we see Jakob Chychrun playing with the Coyotes. This is the wrist injury.

Now, look, the Arizona Coyotes want to trade Jakob Chychrun. Jakob Chychrun has also asked for a trade. The price for the defenseman remains high. It’s essentially the equivalent to two first-round picks, plus. So that would be a combination of prospects, picks and players as well.

The Coyotes were in Ottawa afternoon as we all know. It doesn’t sound like the Ottawa Senators, although there has been some talk between the two, they don’t want to let go of Shane Pinto or Ridly Greig or Jake Sanderson or anyone like that.

So, as Elliotte’s reported, there doesn’t seem to be a path they’re on, but you look to other teams that have a deep prospect pool and maybe the need for someone like Jakob Chychrun, I think we’re all starting to wonder more and more about the Los Angeles Kings.

Jack Rathbone gets back in the lineup, but can he stay or will they need to make a decision on him

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Jack Rathbone.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, you know how I feel about Rathbone. The greatest number three to wear it for the Canucks over Kevin Bieksa. He’s going to make his season debut night, and look, there’s nothing nefarious here. The Canucks were putting in their best lineup they thought to win but Rathbone wasn’t playing.

I think that Vancouver knew if he didn’t get in, the situation was going to get to somewhere a decision had to be made on what his future would be.

So hopefully Rathbone stays in the lineup. (don’t have??) to worry about this but I think everybody was worried about what would have to happen if he didn’t get into the lineup.”