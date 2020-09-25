NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Patrik Laine

Kings could use what the Penguins have a surplus of

Dennis Bernstein: The Pittsburgh Penguins now have a surplus of left-handed defensemen and a need for some extra draft picks.

The Los Angeles Kings have 11 draft picks and are in the market for a left-handed defenseman.

(Bernstein) would say no to Jack Johnson and Juuso Riikola and would target Marcus Pettersson.

Will Pettersson become a cap casualty?

Jesse Marshall: So after yesterday’s trade the Penguins now have less salary cap space. Not sure which direction they head next, but have to hope that defenseman Marcus Pettersson doesn’t become a salary cap casualty.

* Pettersson carries a $4,025,175 cap hit for four more years

Are the Jets serious about trading Patrik Laine?

TSN: Darren Dreger says the Winnipeg Jets are absolutely serious about trading forward Patrik Laine and they are listening to teams.

“The Winnipeg Jets know what their needs are. They need a No. 2 centre and they need to bolster the top four on their blue line. And Kevin Cheveldayoff, the general manager, they can’t solely rely on free agency. What’s curious about this, though, is that there hasn’t been a lot of action around Patrik Laine. I mean, everyone in the National Hockey League can recognize that he is a star winger. So maybe clubs don’t believe that he is available or they’re concerned about the economics moving forward as well being an extension or what an arbitration case for Patrik Laine might look like after next season”

Pierre LeBrun adds that the Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the teams that have shown interest. They have the cap space and haven’t replaced the offense from Artemi Panarin who left last offseason.