NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, and the New Jersey Devils

Kings linked to Nesterov … Nothing new between Canucks and Tryamkin

Rick Dhaliwal: Have heard that defenseman Nikita Nesterov is leaving CSKA of the KHL. Nesterov has been linked to the Los Angeles Kings.

There is nothing new to report with regards to the Vancouver Canucks and defenseman Nikita Tryamkin.

Free agent defensemen the Vancouver Canucks could be interested in

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks won’t have a lot of salary cap space next season. One of their offseason needs is a right-handed defenseman, but they’ve also looked at some left-handed defensemen.

It doesn’t make sense to spend much on a left-handed defenseman as they would be playing behind Alex Edler and Quinn Hughes.

They might have to move salary out in some cases, but a look at eight right-handed free agent defensemen that might interest the Canucks include Tyson Barrie, Travis Hamonic, Radko Gudas, Dylan DeMelo. Justin Braun, Mark Pysyk, Tim Heed and Jan Rutta.

Free agent forwards the New Jersey Devils could be interested in

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: The New Jersey Devils continue to their rebuild. They have some young forward who are getting close. This offseason they could look to add one, maybe two, top-six forwards through trades or free agency if they want to put forth the best roster next season. If they want to be a little more patient, they could look to acquire a young forward in a trade.

Putting potential free agents into groups.

Core Players – Taylor Hall – A seven-year deal may not make sense for the Devils, but if he starts considering short-term deals it might.

Potential Overpays – Mike Hoffman, Evgenii Dadonov, Tyler Toffoli, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Mikael Granlund.

Middle-Class Bargains – Tyler Ennis, Craig Smith, Jesper Fast, Erik Haula, Alex Galchenyuk, Conor Sheary, Patrick Maroon, Josh Leivo and Sam Gagner.

Short-Term Veterans – Carl Soderberg, Ilya Kovalchuk, Jason Spezza, Patrick Marleau, Corey Perry and Brian Boyle.