NHL Rumors: LTIR, St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators

NHL monitoring LTIR

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on the NHL monitoring teams’ use of the LTIR as 17 of the 31 teams are using the LTIR salary cap pool.

“I think what the league is saying is ‘we’re going to watch you closely. We can request medical records if we think there’s any funny business, cap circumvention, that kind of thing going on here. I think especially any players activated just for Game 1 of the playoffs, there will be Spockian eyebrow raised from the league and that’s something they intend to enforce quite forcefully.”

Will the Blues bring Bozak back?

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post Dispatch: St. Louis Blues pending unrestricted free agent forward Tyler Bozak has missed 21 games this season with concussion-related issues. The 35-year old has been playing well and has been feeling well.

It’s not known the Blues level of interest in bringing Bozak back next season. If they do want to bring him back, it would likely be on a short-term deal at less than the $5 million he’s making this year.

Wild options for the Kraken

Micheal Russo: The Seattle Kraken has GM Ron Francis and pro scout Lorne Henning watching the Minnesota Wild and Arizona Coyotes game last night.

The Wild will need to decide if they are going to go the seven forwards, three defense and one goalie route or go with eight skaters and one goalie.

Wild players the Kraken will be keeping an eye on include Matt Dumba, Carson Soucy, Cam Talbot, Nico Sturm, Jordan Greenway, Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno.

Can the Predators convince the Kraken to take Duchene?

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: The Nashville Predators may be stuck with the 30-year old Matt Duchene ($8 million cap hit through 2024-25). He is owed $10 million in salary next year with $5 million as a signing bonus.

Duchene has a modified no-trade clause that kicks in, in 2023.

The Seattle Kraken expansion draft this offseason may be the Predators best chance of shedding his salary. They will need convince the Kraken to take him and it won’t be easy.