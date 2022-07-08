NHL Rumors: Malkin, Flyers, Senators, Manson, Miller and the Islanders

Term the sticking point with Malkin

Pierre LeBrun: Term remains the issue in the Pittsburgh Penguins – Evgeni Malkin contract talks.

Don’t think the Penguins are wanting to go more than three years.

We’ll see if that will change.

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Sources say term is an issue in Malkin talks.

Earlier this week sources said the Penguins offered Malk two years at $6 million per. Malkin may be okay with the $6 million but sources say for a four year deal.

The source added that Malkin feels he hasn’t received the “respect deserving of a ‘legacy player’” by the short-term, low cap hit.

Flyers looking to move talented salary

Stefen Rosner: Have heard that the Philadelphia Flyers are looking to trade defenseman Ivan Provorov and forwards James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny.

The New York Islanders are looking for defensemen.

The Flyers and Islanders could be looking to go after pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau.

Senators looking for RHD

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators are still looking to make some moves, adding a right-handed defenseman and moving Nikita Zaitsev‘s contract.

Josh Manson may not be set on a Ducks return

Adrian Dater: There have been reports that Colorado Avalanche pending UFA defenseman Josh Manson has his “heart” set on returning to the Anaheim Ducks are inaccurate.

Rutherford on J.T. Miller, and a trade with the Islanders may have fallen through

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford on the J.T. Miller situation: “It is not frustrating, we may never get it done or maybe he re-signs. There is a good chance he may be at camp.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Rutherford on Miller: “He may or may not be traded. We are not going to panic, there is no deadline at this draft to sign or trade him. everyone needs to slow down.”

Stefen Rosner: Heard that a J.T. Miller trade to the New York Islanders fell through at the last minute. Isles GM Lou Lamoriello then pivoted to the Canadiens and Alex Romanov.