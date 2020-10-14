NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs and Joe Thornton … Canucks, Travis Hamonic and Tyler Toffoli

Mutual interest between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Joe Thornton?

James Mirtle of The Athletic: A source is saying that something could be up with Joe Thornton and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs don’t have a lot of salary cap space, but if the Thornton (or any other veteran free agent) was interested in playing for $1 to $1.5 million, they might be able to fit that in.

The sides are talking and it sounds like there is a mutual interest.

Thornton is now 41-years old but he could be looking for one last shot at the Cup.

Neither side would comment and any talks appear to be preliminary.

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson when asked about Joe Thornton: “We want what’s best for Jumbo, and everybody involved,” and “Players have choices, and I want them to do what’s right for them.”

Kevin Kurz: “It bears repeating that, at least in my mind, Joe Thornton can still contribute to a contending team. He was weighed down last season by guys like Marcus Sorensen and the team’s overall poor depth. Was much better with Timo Meier late in the season. There was real chemistry there”

Are the Vancouver Canucks looking at Travis Hamonic?

Satiar Shah: The Vancouver Canucks signing Travis Hamonic at a good price on a short-term deal would make sense for them.

Irfaan Gaffar: Believe there is still some talk between the sides.

Canucks didn’t really talk with Tyler Toffoli’s camp

NHL.com: Tyler Toffoli after signing a four-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens.