NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs and Rangers Musings

Toronto Maple Leafs Musings Abound

Nick Kypreos of The Star: With less than a month until the Christmas Trade Freeze, the Toronto Maple Leafs have options. Morgan Rielly expects to be out at least for another three-plus weeks. Trading for Conor Timmins is a tiny band-aid on a gaping wound. Kyle Dumas knows this.

Rasmus Sandin remains slow to develop and Jordie Benn is oft-injured unfortunately for Toronto. Jakob Chychrun looks to still be out there but lots of competition exists. Dante Fabbro is not a bad option. Neither is Vladisov Gavrikov. These pieces will cost a little more. Maybe, that is too much for Dubas to stomach right now.

From the rental market, John Klingberg and even Mathew Dumba could be had for the right price. However, those players come with their own limitations. The Maple Leafs expect to be wise here in their Christmas window shopping as the freeze draws closer.

New York Rangers Setting The Table After Reaves Trade

Vincent Mercogliano of LoHud: Ryan Reaves got moved for what amounts to be a song and a dance in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Now, Chris Drury shed the forward’s full $1.75 million cap hit.

That frees up some much needed space for the Rangers. Reaves requested the trade after he was healthy scratched seven times in eight games.

The move allows New York to put faster players on their fourth line and get a bit more of an edge. Reaves became limited and expendable, basically. With about $2 million in cap space, that becomes about $6.6 million at the March 3rd trade deadline. This gives the Rangers more options.

Besides Patrick Kane, there is Bo Horvat. Horvat expects not to re-sign with Vancouver. Even Vladimir Tarasenko could wind up in the mix. Everyone assumes a forward could be headed back to the Rangers.

However, what if a defenseman becomes available? Does Chris Drury pull the trigger and steal the Maple Leafs’ thunder?