NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Avs, Bruins, Coyotes and the Sabres

On a sign-and-trade for Hyman

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on a potential Zach Hyman sign-and-trade with the Edmonton Oilers:

“I know that there’s a narrative that we should just get something, but when you’re saving a team significant dollars on the salary cap that comes with a cost, and we’re not going to bend on that.”

Avs and Bruins interested in Kuemper, Coyotes talked about Holtby

John Gambadoro: The Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks did talk about goaltender Braden Holtby being a part of their trade.

Darcy Kuemper has been getting interest. The Colorado Avalanche have been one of the main teams interested. It would make sense for the Coyotes to explore Holtby.

Dan Kingerski: The Boston Bruins are among the teams interested in Kuemper.

Could Jack Eichel be back with the Sabres next season?

John Vogl: (thread) Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said they are still talking trades involving Jack Eichel but adds it’s possible that he is back with the team next season.

“I would have no problem at all if Jack Eichel is on our team at the start of training camp. If we are in a position that we believe will help our franchise, not just short term but for the long term …

“in building this out and building around a core and foundation of critical assets, then we’d be open and looking at it. And if we didn’t have that on the table or don’t think that makes sense, then we won’t do something. But yeah, I have no problem with Jack being here. …

“Jack has a contract. He’s a player on our team. I have no sort of in any way, shape or form hard feelings with Jack Eichel. I want to make that very clear. I like Jack. Over the last year-plus that I’ve been on the job, we’ve had a lot of different discussions – some of them …

“maybe not as fun as others. We’ve gotten to know each other. I’ve talked to his agent twice today. There’s constant communication. But I understand where he is. But from standpoint, he is a player on our team and a very good one – very, very good one. And that’s how I look at it.

“So for me, this is just part of my job and what I’m going through. Jack has what he’s going through as a player, and we’re both trying to do our jobs.”