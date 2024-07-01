NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Bertuzzi, Stamkos, Flames, and Flyers

RFA Nick Robertson won’t re-sign with the Maple Leafs

Chris Johnston: Sources are saying that Toronto Maple Leafs RFA forward Nick Robertson won’t re-sign with the Leafs this offseason and has asked the team for a trade.

Marc Dumont: “The Habs and Leafs rarely do business, but I’d look into this. ”

Tyler Bertuzzi won’t be back in Toronto and is off to Chicago, and the Leafs will have internet in Anthony Stolarz

Nick Alberga: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet last night said that he thinks the Toronto Maple Leafs will sign Chris Tanev in relatively short order.

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi won’t be back and expects to sign in the Western Conference.

Seravalli expects the Maple Leafs to take a run at Anthony Stolarz.

It’s all quiet on the Mitch Marner trade front.

Darren Dreger: Bertuzzi has outpriced himself in Toronto. He’ll be looking for four years at over $5 million.

Jay Rosehill: Hearing that Bertuzzi is going to be signing with the Chicago Blackhawks.

David Pagnotta: Bertuzzi will be getting a four-year contract at $5.5 million per season from the Blackhawks.

Frank Seravalli: You can’t rule out one last push from the Tampa Bay Lightning to get a Steven Stamkos signed.

If Stamkos goes to free agency, believe that the Vegas Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, and New Jersey Devils to have varying levels of interest.

Despite the weekend talks, Oliver Kylington going to free agency

Salim Nadim Valji: The Calgary Flames and pending UFA defenseman Oliver Kylington were exchanging contract offers of the weekend but couldn’t come to a deal and he’ll be going to free agency.

Darren Dreger: “Good intel from @salimvalji . Kylington has put in the work to get back to the NHL. He’s hoping for a two-year contract and a slight bump on his salary. First crack at unrestricted free agency. There should be a market for him.” (Kylington carried a $2.5 million cap hit last season)

Don’t expect much from Philadelphia

Anthony Di Marco: Don’t expect the Philadelphia Flyers to be active when free agency opens. Flyers GM Danny Briere.

“I expect it to be slow on our part. Even with Cam’s buyout, it just put us in a decent position. We’re not out of the woods yet with the salary cap, so I don’t expect much.”