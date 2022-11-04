NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Capitals, and a No-trade Registry

There is concern about Jake Muzzin‘s future, which would leave a big hole on the Maple Leafs blue line

TSN: Chris Johnston said that there hasn’t been a prognosis for Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin yet but we may be getting closer to that day after he visited a specialist last weekend in California, and there is a concern. He’d leave a big hole in their lineup that would need to be filled.

“And I can tell you, there is legitimate concern about what the next hit could look like if he were to return – what his future is. And this has big cap implications for the Leafs.

They’ve struggled out of the gate here and really have only been able to look at some minor moves around the depth pieces of the organization. But if there is a Jake Muzzin-sized hole in their lineup, they’ve got a need there for a defenceman and they have more cap space to play with.”

The Canadians have spoken to the Capitals about their surplus of forwards

TSN: The Montreal Canadiens have spoken to the Washington Capitals about their surplus of forwards according to Pierre LeBrun but talks haven’t been in-depth.

The Capitals will go internally for now after losing Connor Brown for six to eight months. They’ll have his $3.6 million cap hit to work with.

“The Habs have not only reached out, I’m told, to the Washington Capitals, they’ve reached out to several clubs around the NHL trying to create a trade market for their glut of forwards, whether that’s Evgenii Dadonov or Jonathan Drouin or Mike Hoffman and beyond.

The Habs have too many guys up front, which is why there were some noteworthy healthy scratches every night with that team. So, we’ll see where that goes, but certainly Montreal is looking to make a move.”

The NHL and NHLPA still working on a centralized no-trade list database

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that last year’s issue with no-trade clauses hasn’t been fixed, the one where the Vegas Golden Knights trade of Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks had to be rescinded. The NHL had said last March that they wanted to create a central registry for no-trade lists.

“But I checked on it today and the NHLPA and the NHL have still not finalized an agreement on that. That’s not to say it won’t get done, but it still hasn’t been finalized.”