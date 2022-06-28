NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Chara, Quinn, Husso, Hague and Brunette

Should the Maple Leafs be interested in J.T. Miller?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: It’s been reported that the Vancouver Canucks are listening to offers on J.T. Miller. He has a year left at $5.25 million.

The Canucks are looking to get back young talent.

The Toronto Maple Leafs should be aggressive and take a run at Miller. The Leafs have roster defensemen Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren. Nick Robertson and some other prospects could be of interest. For a salary movement going back to Vancouver, Alexander Kerfoot is from Vancouver. Justin Holl could be another option. Maybe the Canucks could include defenseman Luke Schenn.

Zdeno Chara in no rush to make a decision

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe: Matt Keator, the agent for soon-to-be 46-year-old pending UFA defenseman Zdeno Chara.

“He’s going to take the summer with his family and assess where he’s at physically, where his family’s at, and make a decision in September. No rush.”

Quinn meets with Bruins ownership

Steve Conroy: Heard that David Quinn was to meet with Boston Bruins ownership on Saturday. Not sure if any of the other coaching candidates have moved on to meeting with ownership.

Blues will try to extend Ville Husso

Andy Strickland: Believe the St. Louis Blues will make a solid effort to re-sign pending UFA goaltender Ville Husso. He loves being in St. Louis and has a good relationship with goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Ryan Novozinsky: Husso could be a potential free agent target of the New Jersey Devils if he hits the open market.

Golden Knights RFA Nicolas Hague getting interest

Ryan Kennedy: Have heard that there are at least two teams in the Eastern Conference that have serious interest in Vegas Golden Knights pending RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague. The Golden Knights have cap issues again.

Flyers should have interest in Andrew Brunette

Anthony SanFilippo: It shouldn’t be a surprise if the Philadelphia Flyers want Andrew Brunette to be an assistant coach. He was a candidate for the Chicago Blackhawks head coaching position.

Anthony SanFilippo: He filled in nicely for the Panthers and has ties to Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher. They were in Minnesota together.