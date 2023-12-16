NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Blues, Pinto, Parise, Kuzmenko, Berggren, and Perry

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Chris Tanev means a lot to the Calgary Flames both on and off the ice and they are in no rush to move him. The closer we get to the trade deadline, the easier it will be for teams to take on his $4.5 million cap hit.

The Maple Leafs would like to make that move right now, but again, the Flames aren’t in a rush. Would the Maple Leafs first-round pick entice the Flames enough right now? The Flames could move him and then look to re-sign this offseason.

The Maple Leafs may be reluctant to trade their 2024 first-round pick. They don’t have their 2025 first-round pick from the Jake McCabe trade and they don’t have a second-round pick in the next three drafts.

The St. Louis Blues could be looking at which direction to take their retool. Head coach Craig Berube has been fired. The Blues may look at who will be a part of their long-term plans and could be moved before the deadline.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Interim St, Louis Blues head coach Drew Bannister did not get the guarantee from Blues GM Doug Armstrong that he remain there for the rest of the season.

From Armstrong’s comments, there may be at least one person he’d like to talk to. Joel Quenneville hasn’t been re-instated yet. Jay Woodcroft could be among the people Armstrong wants to speak with.

The Blues checked out the trade market before firing Craig Berube. They trade to trade Jakub Vrana before placing him on waivers.

Shane Pinto could be heading back to Ottawa soon to start getting ready. His suspension is up January 21st. (He still needs a new contract)

Free agent forward Zach Parise is skating hard in Minnesota and assume he’ll sign with the New York Islanders when he’s ready.

Not convinced that the Vancouver Canucks will trade forward Andrei Kuzmenko any time soon despite is minutes decreasing. The Canucks could be looking to add on their blue and up front.

Not sure if Jonatan Berggren asked the Detroit Red Wings for a trade, but he wants more of an opportunity.

The NHLPA may push to file a grievance for the termination of Corey Perry‘s contract even if Perry declines to file a grievance. They don’t want a precedent started.