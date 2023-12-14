NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins

Canadiens Have Cap Flexibility When It Comes To Defenseman

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: D’Amico writes the Montreal Canadiens have a log jam when it comes to their defense.

NHL Rumors: Teams Will Look To Add Players With Term Like David Savard

Young players like Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Jordan Harris, Justin Barron and, just recently, Jayden Struble, have taken advantage of injuries on the backend, which gives the Canadiens an advantage come the trade deadline involving veterans like Mike Matheson and David Savard.

Not to mention general manager Kent Hughes could make a move similar to his deal that sent Alexander Romanov to the New York Islanders for the 13th overall pick which allowed the Canadiens to trade for Kirby Dach from Chicago.

Add in a player like Lane Hutson and the Canadiens have a cupboard full of prospects, something this team has not had in a long time.

Are Their Cheaper Defensive Options For the Boston Bruins

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Murphy writes the Bruins are continuing to bolster their blue line. Whether that be acquiring Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames or a depth defenseman, general manager Don Sweeney wants to add to a position of strength.

NHL Rumors: Bruins Could Target Elias Lindholm For Center Depth

However, that strength had been hit with injuries to Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort. And while Hanifin is an ideal add, the price to acquire him might be more than what the Bruins want to pay.

There are other options out there including Tyson Barrie of the Nashville Predators, who in the final year of his deal that has an AAV of $4.5 million.

Tony DeAngelo of the Carolina Hurricanes is out there as well at a $1.6 million cap hit. But his attitude could be an issue and Boston is looking to bring in the right guys to that room.

Other names include Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets who has a salary cap hit of $1 million and could Ethan Bear be a fit as well. Though all signs point to him going to Washington.