NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Seattle Kraken

Would the Toronto Maple Leafs have to pay more for Chris Tanev than some other teams?

Tery Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving after they announced that defenseman John Klingberg will be out for the remainder of the season.

“It’s no secret we’ve investigated what the market is, what those costs would be. Would we like to help ourselves (on defence)? Sure. But what’s the cost and what’s the availability of players out there that ultimately can come in and make a difference?”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Have been told by a league executive that the Toronto Maple Leafs are after 33-year-old Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev. Talks between Flames GM Craig Conroy and Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving continue.

Tanev’s the type of player the Maple Leafs want to add to their core but they feel the current asking price is a little high. There is the belief that the Flames owner is in no rush to help Treliving and the Leafs.

The league source said the Leafs may have to pay more compared to some other teams.

The Seattle Kraken and Buffalo Sabres could be looking for a goalie

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Everyone knows the Edmonton Oilers have been checking out the goalie market, but so have the Seattle Kraken.

It’s believed that Kraken GM Ron Francis has spoken with Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes.

Philipp Grubauer has four years left at $5.9 million cap hit. Chris Driedger is in the minors and he makes $2.5 million.

Canadiens Jake Allen carries a $4.4 million cap hit for another year and has a seven-team no-trade clause.

There is some talk that the Buffalo Sabres could be looking to acquire a veteran goalie and may have looked Allen.