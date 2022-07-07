NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs GM Dubas on the trade market, Lyubushkin, Mrazek, Sandin and Campbell

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on the trade market: “If we need to create cap space to improve our team, we know, based on the conversations we’ve had, that we would be able to move a lot of our players, if needed, for good value…. So I think we’re in a good spot there.”

David Alter: Leafs GM Dubas on where they are with pending UFA Ilya Lyubushkin:

“It’s just going to be a matter of what we can afford based on the minutes that he’s going to be capable of giving us in the role he’s going to be able to give us. We’d love to have him back but it’s also for him and his family a huge opportunity as an unrestricted free agent. If it works, we’d like to have him back.”

Luke Fox: GM Dubas on goaltender Petr Mrazek: “Do I bet that he was the goalie he was last year in the 20 games? Or do I bet he was the goalie he was for the 270 before, which was a .910 save-percentage guy that gave his team a chance to win? I’d probably bet on the larger sample.”

Chris Johnston: Leafs GM Dubas on if he’s worried about someone offer sheeting pending RFA defenseman Rasmus Sandin: “If there’s going to be an offer sheet, the sooner the better, so we can make the decision and move on.”

Joshua Kloke: Dubas when asked if he puts Sandin with Timothy Liljegren: “They’re massive parts of our future.”

David Alter: GM Dubas on where they are with contract talks with pending UFA goaltender Jack Campbell.

“(We) continue to speak to Jack. It’s no secret that goaltending is a priority for us. We’ll continue to speak with he and his people as we go through the coming week here. Obviously, it’s getting close to decision time for everybody and especially for Jack. It’s a life altering event. We’ll continue to speak with him and prepare going into next week.