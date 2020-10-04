NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Penguins, Golden Knights, Trade Candidates and Potential Price For Them

Maple Leafs were interested in Hurricanes Hamilton

David Pagnotta: Aaron Ward on SiriusXM NHL said the Toronto Maple Leafs were interested in Dougie Hamilton from the Carolina Hurricanes when discussing Frederik Andersen.

Blue Jackets to buy out Wennberg?

David Pagnotta: Aaron Portzline said there is a very good chance that the Columbus Blue Jackets buy out forward Alexander Wennberg if they aren’t able to trade him.

Fleury and the Penguins haven’t ruled out a return?

Rob Rossi: Though it’s unlikely, as of late last night, Marc-Andre Fleury hasn’t ruled out a return to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A trade back to the Penguins would take the Vegas Golden Knights retaining salary and some creativity. It’s something that hasn’t been ruled out by the Penguins or Fleury.

ESPN: Potential trade candidates, possible destinations for them and what a deal could look like.

Pittsburgh Penguins send Matt Murray, Jack Johnson and a fifth-round pick to the Ottawa Senators for a second-round pick. The Penguins had been looking for a first-round pick but that isn’t going to happen given the goalie market. The Sens have a ton cap space and the Pens need to shed.

Winnipeg Jets send Patrik Laine to the Carolina Hurricanes for Brady Skjei, a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2021 third-round pick. The Jets may ask for Brett Pesce first but settle for Skjei.

Arizona Coyotes send Oliver Ekman-Larsson and retain $500,000 to the Boston Bruins for Matt Grzelcyk, Anders Bjork, 2020 third-round pick, and a 2021 first-round pick.

Tampa Bay Lightning send Alex Killorn and the Flyers 2020 third-round pick (No. 85) to the Colorado Avalanche for Matt Calvert and a 2020 first-round pick (No. 25). The Avs have the space, and the Lightning would end up saving $1.6 million. Killorn would fit nicely in the Avs bottom-six.

Buffalo Sabres send Jack Eichel to the New York Rangers for two 2020 first-round picks (No. 1 and 22). The Rangers would need to move salary to fit in Eichel – possibly Anthony DeAngelo, mid-range prospects or RFA Ryan Strome.

Minnesota Wild send Matt Dumba to the Calgary Flames for Sean Monahan.