NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Hyman and Anderson, Canadiens and Danault

Andersen doesn’t have permission to talk to other teams

Pierre LeBrun: At this point, the Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t given permission to Frederik Andersen to speak with other teams like they have with Zach Hyman.

Maple Leafs getting offers for Hyman

Kevin McGran: The Maple Leafs have granted Zach Hyman permission to speak with other teams before free agency opens up on July 28th.

The Leafs have received at least three solid offers for Hyman.

The Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers are thought to be the leading candidates. Also making inquiries to Hyman’s agent Todd Reynolds were the Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings.

It’s believed that Hyman is looking for an eight-year deal at around $5 million per.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Canucks contract Hyman reps to express their interest.

Darren Dreger: “Considerable interest in Hyman league wide. Some teams hoping to get the jump early, some need to wait until after expansion draft…cap teams willing to move pieces. Leafs control process until the 28th, but trade allows Hyman the potential of a maximum 8 year deal elsewhere.”

TSN: Dreger on Insider Trading on Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Zach Hyman. There is interest around the league and Leafs realize that they won’t be able to re-sign him.

“So Todd Reynolds, the agent for Hyman, was given permission earlier this week to speak to all clubs around the NHL about getting something back for the Maple Leafs via trade. It also allows Hyman to get an eighth year if it’s offered. I can tell you that there is big-time interest being expressed in Hyman from all corners of the NHL.”

Danault may not get an offer from the Canadiens

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on contract talks between the Montreal Canadiens and Phillip Danault.