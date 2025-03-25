NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Kings, Panthers, and the Top 12 Pending RFAs

A couple of management questions and contract talks between the Panthers and Sam Bennett are going well

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan is in the final year of his contract. There may also be questions about Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake‘s future. Results from this playoff could determine their fate.

Shanahan could find a new home quickly if he’s not extended. The New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres could be watching closely.

Contract talks between the Florida Panthers and pending UFA Sam Bennett have gone well since the March 7th trade deadline. Could expect an extension of upwards of $60 million.

Top 12 pending NHL RFAs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Looking at the top 12 pending RFAs.

1. Evan Bouchard – Edmonton Oilers – D – arbitration eligible – $3.9 million cap hit

He had 82 points last year and will be closer to 60 this year. Could be looking at something around $10 million a season.

2. Luke Hughes – New Jersey Devils – D – no arbitration – $925,000

His brother Jack is at $8 million. Brock Faber is a comp, and he’s signed for eight years at $8.5 million. Would they look to bridge him around $5.1 million?

3. Noah Dobson – New York Islanders – D – arbitration eligible – $4 million

Has dealt with injury and has struggled at both ends this year. Switched agents. He could be looking for an eight-year deal around $8 million per.

4. Gabriel Vilardi – Winnipeg Jets – C/RW – arbitration eligible – $3.44 million

A top-six forward two years away from being a UFA.

5. Matthew Knies – Toronto Maple Leafs – LW – no arbitration – $925,000

He wants to remain in Toronto, and the Leafs had no interest in moving him at the deadline (for Mikko Rantanen).

6. JJ Peterka – Buffalo Sabres – C – no arbitration – $855,833

He could be looking for a long-term deal at around $7 million. GM Kevyn Adams said they had no interest in trading him at the deadline, despite the rumors.

7. K’Andre Miller – New York Rangers – D – arbitration eligible – $3.872 million

An extension could cost somewhere in the $6 to $6.5 million range, and the Rangers need to get it done.

8. Lukas Dostal – Anaheim Ducks – G – arbitration eligible – $812,500

Took over for an injured John Gibson, who could get traded this offseason, and ran with it. In line for a nice payday.

9. Marco Rossi – Minnesota Wild – C – no arbitration – $883,334

The Wild will finally have some cap space to work with and he’ll be a priority for the Wild. They could look at a bridge deal, say Cole Perfetti‘s two-year, $6.5 million deal.

10. Dmitry Voronkov – Columbus Blue Jackets – D – arbitration eligible – $925,000.

He’s getting a top-six spot and has already scored 20 goals this year.

11. Mason McTavish – Anaheim Ducks – C – no arbitration – $894,167

The Ducks have the cap space. Back in 2023 GM Pat Verbeek signed Troy Terry for seven years at $7 million per. A comparable could be Quinton Byfield‘s five-year deal at $6.25 million.

12. Fabian Zetterlund – Ottawa Senators – LW – arbitration eligible – $1.45 million

The San Jose Sharks may not have wanted to pay him, so they dealt him to the Senators at the deadline.

