NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Bruins, Scouting the Leafs, and Teams Status and Needs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to add multiple players at the deadline it appears. Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas

“It is no secret that we are going to be a team that is going to be looking to acquire players at the deadline.”

The Florida Panthers have cleared out even more salary and could be looking to add a significant piece.

The Carolina Hurricanes have some cap space but are a budget team.

The Boston Bruins have about $5.9 million in cap space and could move Jake DeBrusk. They could use a second-line left winger and could target Taylor Hall.

Scouting all of the past five Toronto Maple Leafs home games: Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets. The Jets and Canadiens could be potential playoff opponents but the others could be potential trade partners.

Team status and needs

Sportsnet: The status of each team ahead of the deadline and their team needs.

Anaheim Ducks

Deadline Status: Sellers

Team needs: Futures, specifically prospects in the 19-23 age range

Arizona Coyotes

Deadline Status: On the fence

Team needs:

Boston Bruins

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Second-line scoring, left defence, possibly goaltending

Buffalo Sabres

Deadline Status: Seller

Team needs: Draft picks, prospects, young NHL-ready players

Calgary Flames

Deadline Status: Seller

Team needs: Futures and/or a shake up of the current core

Carolina Hurricanes

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defence depth, forward in either top- or bottom-six

Chicago Blackhawks

Deadline Status: Seller/go-between team

Team needs: Prospects, picks

Colorado Avalanche

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: First-round pick, Tyson Jost

Columbus Blue Jackets

Deadline Status: Likely seller

Team needs: Young players, draft picks

Dallas Stars

Deadline Status: Likely to stand pat, with a lean towards buyer

Team needs: Top-six scorer

Detroit Red Wings

Deadline Status: Hard seller

Team needs: Draft picks, prospects

Edmonton Oilers

Deadline Status: Likely to stand pat, with a lean towards buyer

Team needs: Third-line centre

Florida Panthers

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defence, centre depth

Los Angeles Kings

Deadline Status: Likely to stand pat, with a lean towards seller

Team needs: Picks, prospects

Minnesota Wild

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Depth

Montreal Canadiens

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defence for the top-four or depth

Nashville Predators

Deadline Status: Likely to stand pat, but could still sell rentals

Team needs: Forward depth, goaltending depth

New Jersey Devils

Deadline Status: Seller

Team needs: More picks and prospects

New York Islanders

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defensive depth

New York Rangers

Deadline Status: Likely to stand pat unless it’s to sell a rental

Team needs:Pieces to move forward with

Ottawa Senators

Deadline Status: Seller

Team needs: Draft picks, prospects, young NHL players

Philadelphia Flyers

Deadline Status: On the fence, trending towards seller

Team needs: A shake up, big or small

Pittsburgh Penguins

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Physical forward

San Jose Sharks

Deadline Status: On the fence with a lean towards seller

Team needs: Prospects, picks

St. Louis Blues

Deadline Status: Trending towards seller

Team needs: Picks, prospects, young NHL players

Tampa Bay Lightning

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defence depth

Toronto Maple Leafs

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Top-six forward, defence depth, No. 2-3 goalie

Vancouver Canucks

Deadline Status: Seller or stand pat

Team needs: Prospects, draft picks

Vegas Golden Knights

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Depth on forward or defence, cap flexibility

Washington Capitals

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Goalie depth, forward depth

Winnipeg Jets

Deadline Status: Buyer

Team needs: Defence