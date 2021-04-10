NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Bruins, Scouting the Leafs, and Teams Status and Needs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to add multiple players at the deadline it appears. Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas
“It is no secret that we are going to be a team that is going to be looking to acquire players at the deadline.”
The Florida Panthers have cleared out even more salary and could be looking to add a significant piece.
The Carolina Hurricanes have some cap space but are a budget team.
The Boston Bruins have about $5.9 million in cap space and could move Jake DeBrusk. They could use a second-line left winger and could target Taylor Hall.
Scouting all of the past five Toronto Maple Leafs home games: Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets. The Jets and Canadiens could be potential playoff opponents but the others could be potential trade partners.
Team status and needs
Sportsnet: The status of each team ahead of the deadline and their team needs.
Anaheim Ducks
Deadline Status: Sellers
Team needs: Futures, specifically prospects in the 19-23 age range
Arizona Coyotes
Deadline Status: On the fence
Team needs:
Boston Bruins
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Second-line scoring, left defence, possibly goaltending
Buffalo Sabres
Deadline Status: Seller
Team needs: Draft picks, prospects, young NHL-ready players
Calgary Flames
Deadline Status: Seller
Team needs: Futures and/or a shake up of the current core
Carolina Hurricanes
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defence depth, forward in either top- or bottom-six
Chicago Blackhawks
Deadline Status: Seller/go-between team
Team needs: Prospects, picks
Colorado Avalanche
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: First-round pick, Tyson Jost
Columbus Blue Jackets
Deadline Status: Likely seller
Team needs: Young players, draft picks
Dallas Stars
Deadline Status: Likely to stand pat, with a lean towards buyer
Team needs: Top-six scorer
Detroit Red Wings
Deadline Status: Hard seller
Team needs: Draft picks, prospects
Edmonton Oilers
Deadline Status: Likely to stand pat, with a lean towards buyer
Team needs: Third-line centre
Florida Panthers
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defence, centre depth
Los Angeles Kings
Deadline Status: Likely to stand pat, with a lean towards seller
Team needs: Picks, prospects
Minnesota Wild
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Depth
Montreal Canadiens
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defence for the top-four or depth
Nashville Predators
Deadline Status: Likely to stand pat, but could still sell rentals
Team needs: Forward depth, goaltending depth
New Jersey Devils
Deadline Status: Seller
Team needs: More picks and prospects
New York Islanders
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defensive depth
New York Rangers
Deadline Status: Likely to stand pat unless it’s to sell a rental
Team needs:Pieces to move forward with
Ottawa Senators
Deadline Status: Seller
Team needs: Draft picks, prospects, young NHL players
Philadelphia Flyers
Deadline Status: On the fence, trending towards seller
Team needs: A shake up, big or small
Pittsburgh Penguins
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Physical forward
San Jose Sharks
Deadline Status: On the fence with a lean towards seller
Team needs: Prospects, picks
St. Louis Blues
Deadline Status: Trending towards seller
Team needs: Picks, prospects, young NHL players
Tampa Bay Lightning
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defence depth
Toronto Maple Leafs
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Top-six forward, defence depth, No. 2-3 goalie
Vancouver Canucks
Deadline Status: Seller or stand pat
Team needs: Prospects, draft picks
Vegas Golden Knights
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Depth on forward or defence, cap flexibility
Washington Capitals
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Goalie depth, forward depth
Winnipeg Jets
Deadline Status: Buyer
Team needs: Defence