NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Canucks, and Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Matthew Knies camp have held some talks

Nick Alberga: Have heard that the Toronto Maple Leafs and pending RFA Matthew Knies have held some recent contract extension talks. There is nothing imminent but the sides have talked again.

The Pittsburgh Penguins make sense for Nils Hoglander

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on Vancouver Canucks Nils Hoglander trade rumors: “I think there are some teams that are very interested, I think Pittsburgh would be one of those teams, he’s signed and Pittsburgh makes a lot of sense, you look at the players that Pittsburgh is collecting, Hoglander fits it”

The Edmonton Oilers may have to wait until closer to the trade deadline to find a top-four defenseman

Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff: Jason Gregor on Daily Faceoff Live said that everybody knows the Edmonton Oilers would like to upgrade their second pair, but it’s a move that will likely have to wait until closer to the March 7th trade deadline.

Greger wonders if the Buffalo Sabres, if they fall out of the playoff race, will look to move someone. Though unlikely, is there a deal to be made the Calgary Flames for Rasmus Andersson? Philadelphia Flyers Rasmus Ristolainen has had his name in the rumor mill but there are decision-making questions there.

The Oilers could also look at being in some size for added depth. Troy Stecher and Travis Dermott are in the No. 5 to 7 range and both players are on the small side.

If the Oilers are acquiring a rental for a top-four defenseman, they may only want to give up a second-round pick or equivalent. For someone with term their 2026 first-round pick (they don’t have a 2025 first) could be in play of defensive prospect Beau Akey.

“They’re all in here at the next few trade deadlines, so you’re giving up first rounders and if that means you’re giving up even a Beau Akey, you’ve got to do that.”

