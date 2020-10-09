NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Pietrangelo, Canucks, Penguins, and Hurricanes

Dubas on Pietrangelo and their blue line

Lance Hornby: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on said he’s spoken with the agent for UFA defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

“We have flexibility, it’s just how much of a splash we want to make (trades).”

Dubas adds they need to be careful due to the flat cap for the next few years.

Kristen Shilton: Dubas adds: “We have talked to Don Meehan, but I have not talked to Alex at this point. They know where we stand and what our interest is and what our limitations are.”

Chris Johnston: Dubas said they exploring their options to improve their blue line in both the trade and free agent markets.

Canucks looking for defensemen

Satiar Shah: Even if the Vancouver Canucks are able to re-sign defenseman Chris Tanev, they’ll be focusing on improving their defense. They’ll be looking for a veteran defenseman but they don’t have a lot of salary room for one.

Simon won’t be back

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford said they won’t be able to re-sign forward Dominik Simon: “We still had some interest in him and he still had some interest in us. He was in the mix, but having Rodrigues and Jankowski, who are more comfortable at center, made more sense for the flexibility for the coach.”

Hurricanes GM on free agency

