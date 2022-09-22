NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Blackhawks, and the Golden Knights

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Maple Leafs RFA Rasmus Sandin

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs GM Dubas on RFA defenseman Rasmus Sandin: “We wish he was here … and we hope he’s here as soon as possible.”

The Rangers have added assets for the Patrick Kane Derby, and they aren’t the only team interested

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers now have two first-round picks after trading defenseman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars that they can use to their advantage closer to the NHL trade deadline.

Will they be in “the Patrick Kane Derby” when it starts to take shape?

@Account4hockey: Frank Seravalli said on Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Now radio show that the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and New York Rangers are among the teams that have reached out to the Chicago Blackhawks about Patrick Kane.

Blackhawks have no intentions of trading Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said that he doesn’t have any intention or had any discussions about trading forwards Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews.

Davidson added that neither Kane nor Toews have intentions of asking for a trade.

They’ll cross that bridge when the time comes if something changes.

Nicolas Hague won’t be in camp when the Golden Knights open up today

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: Vegas Golden Knights RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague isn’t expected to be at training camp when it opens today.

“We continue to have conversations (with the Golden Knights), but at this point it’s just not there yet,” Hague’s agent Murray Koontz of WD Sports & Entertainment told The Athletic on Wednesday. “We’re hopeful that something will get done, but unfortunately it’s not at the point where we’re confident that he’s going to be there.”

Hague trained this offseason in Vegas and is hopeful a deal can get done soon.

With Robin Lehner and Shea Weber on the LTIR, the Golden Knights will have about $2.62 million in cap space, and possibly an additional $1.2 million in Nolan Patrick is going to miss the season (a possibility according to Elliotte Friedman).