NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Wild, Rangers, and Avalanche

Dubas on Hyman and cap space

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas after the draft on Zach Hyman who is planning on signing with the Edmonton Oilers.

“I actually haven’t read the exact comments that were made . But if Todd announced Zach was moving on, that’s about what we expect.”

Jonas Siegel: Dubas said they’ve had to pay a high price to save cap space in the past and is part of the reason why they asked for a high price in a Hyman sign-and-trade.

“We’ve been in that situation before at the trade deadline, and when you’re in that spot the other GMs aren’t helping you out. They’re pulling the pin from the grenade and they’re throwing it to you.”

Wild talking to Cole, and will be active in free agency

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin on pending UFA defenseman Ian Cole: “We’ve talked to Ian a couple times. Ian is a great guy. I’ll never close the door on him. I don’t know if it’ll work out or not. But I’ve got a ton of respect for that guy. He’s a good teammate and a good friend.”

Micheal Russo: The Wild will be active on the free agent market that opens up on Wednesday but GM Guerin said trades could be an option as well.

“The trade market’s not dead either. It’s still an option. So, we can work at it through free agency and we can work at it through the trade market as well.”

Drury on if the Rangers extend Zibanejad the offseason

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury on if Mika Zibanejad could receive a contract extension this offseason.

“Mika is a huge part of our team & he’s been a huge part of our organization for a long time. I’m certainly not going to discuss his contract or anyone else’s publicly… I have a ton of respect for him as a person & a player.”

Avs still hopeful on Landeskog and Grubauer

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said he is still hopeful to be able to re-sign pending UFAs Gabriel Landeskog and Philipp Grubauer but wouldn’t comment on the negotiations.