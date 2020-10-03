NHL Rumors: Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights

Tom Callahan of Vegas Hockey NOW: Could Marc-Andre Fleury be bought out by the Vegas Golden Knights? Is this feasible? Fleury knew he had a shorter shelf life in Vegas but it has been a good three seasons. There was the magical Stanley Cup Final run. Now, reality bites. Fleury is on the other side of his 30’s and Robin Lehner has been pegged the starter. There lies an impending five year extension for Lehner.

Backups do not get paid $7 million AAV. Both Fleury and the team are saying all the right things. In order for Vegas to do anything in free agency, that has to keep happening. A buyout helps save $4.1 million in year one and $3.9 million in year two. If Vegas can find a trade partner where the retention nets a bit more cap space, that would be great.

The problem lies in finding that right team. It may be Ottawa or another team with ample cap space that can absorb a sweetener.

From another angle on Marc-Andre Fleury…

Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Marc-Andre Fleury and his agent portrayed one picture of the deal while Kelly McCrimmon makes decisions. The general manager may clear things up in a week or less. Vegas loses in the court of public opinion every time. Now, it is about facilitating a move out for the former number one goaltender.

Fleury is not asking for a trade even with knowing Robin Lehner is the guy. Allan Walsh knows how to play victim. The playbook is being executed to perfection in the media. This is in spite of the back-stabbing meme tweeted out before a playoff game.

Business matters here along with saving face. For both parties, that is what this is all about. It is not personal by any stretch but clearly Lehner and Fleury cannot coexist. A decision will be made and it will be made soon.