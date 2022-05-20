NHL Rumors: Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Washington Capitals

Could Fleury return to Pittsburgh?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on the possibility of Marc-Andre Fleury returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins: “I do think there has been an understanding that this could happen & I also think that one of the reasons that MAF never went to WSH is because he wanted to go back to PIT & he was worried if he went to WSH he wouldn’t be able to go back to PIT.”

Blackhawks coaching search won’t be rushed

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson isn’t going to speed up their coaching search despite a few new teams also looking for a new head coach.

“We’re going to run through our process on our end and we’ll find the best candidate for us through that process.”

The Capitals will have their eye on the goalie market

Stephen Whyno: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said that goaltending will be one of their first offseason decisions.

They haven’t ruled out bringing both Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek back next season. Both goaltenders are restricted free agents.

MacLellan added: “We’re going to explore. … We’ll talk to other teams and we’ll evaluate.”

Samantha Pell: MacLellan said they will be looking for a veteran goaltender.

Laviolette entering final year

Stephen Whyno: Capitals GM MacLellan when asked about contract extension talks with head coach Peter Laviolette, who will be entering the final year of his contract: “I think we’re going to keep that between management and the coaching staff.”

Will Backstrom feel healthy enough to play?

Ted Starkey: Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom has three years left on his contract at a $9.2 million salary cap hit.

If Backstrom isn’t going to be 100 percent, he could have another procedure or he could retire.

Can’t see him trying to come back without trying to fix his hip issue somehow.

Ted Starkey: Not sure that Backstrom would play if he wasn’t 100 percent. If he underwent another surgery that kept him out of the lineup, they could gain some LTIR space.

Ted Starkey: Removing Backstrom’s $9.2 million would quickly give the Capitals some room to work with.