NHL Rumors: Marc-Andre Fleury, John Gibson, Kaapo Kakko, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Where could Fleury end up? Ducks can be patient with Gibson. Kakko likely staying

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The New Jersey Devils would be a good fit for pending UFA Marc-Andre Fleury but would he want to go there? If the Colorado Avalanche don’t re-sign Darcy Kuemper, the Avs would make sense for Fleury. Remaining in Minnesota is also an option.

With the Anaheim Ducks in rebuilding mode, trading goaltender John Gibson makes some sense. He has five years left on his deal so the Ducks can be patient to get the offer they like. The Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals could have some level of interest.

Think the New York Rangers will sign Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal at between $4 and $5 million. Kakko hasn’t asked for a trade and GM Chris Drury still believe his part of their future.

The Blackhawks could move DeBrincat, Strome and Kubalik … Interested in Mrazek and Murray?

Mark Lazerus and Scott Powers of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks are currently without a first-round pick, but could gain one if they decide to trade Alex DeBrincat.

One source said that Blackhawks could expect the same return as the Minnesota Wild got for Kevin Fiala – a first-round pick and Brock Faber. If the Blackhawks were able to get an offer of a top-10 pick and a quality prospect, they would likely make it.

The Philadelphia Flyers are believed to be interested and they have the No. 5 pick. They also have the Florida Panthers 2024 top-10 protected first-round pick. What about those two picks and a mid-prospect.

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane hold the cards on if/when they want to be traded. Could be trade deadline deals.

GM Kyle Davidson would love to trade the rights to pending RFAs Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik. Strome is owed a $3.6 million qualifying offer. The Blackhawks would take a mid-round pick. Both may not get qualified by the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks could talk to the Toronto Maple Leafs about Petr Mrazek with either pick(s) and/or prospect(s) attached. Ottawa Senators Matt Murray could be another option. Re-signing Kevin Lankinen is also an option.