NHL Rumors: Marc-Andre Fleury, Matt Murray and Henrik Lundqvist

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on the future of Marc-Andre Fleury.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well I would think Marc-Ande Fleury has already played his last game for the Golden Knights, and this won’t be an easy transaction. I mean look, he all see his cap hit, $7 million, and we’re looking at a market place where as I mentioned where a lot of teams are looking to shed money and were even where teams are interested in adding players don’t always have it.

But I think one of the options that I think Kelly McCrimmon and the Vegas Golden Knights have at least started to explore, is whether they may be able to use an intermediary team as part of their three-way deal in which that team is the one that retains part of Fleury’s salary in order to make this kind of transaction work.

If you back, it’s actually what they did in reverse with Robin Lehner. He was actually traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the deadline, the Leafs retained some of the money and he came to Vegas. And so, I think they are going to get creative to find a way to make this work cap-wise, and certainly with Lehner under contract now, I would think his days are done with the Golden Knights.”