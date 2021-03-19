NHL Rumors: Marc Bergevin and Pierre Dorion Talk Shop

Does Marc Bergevin speak the truth with the Montreal Canadiens?

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: As the trade deadline approaches, Marc Bergevin’s limits seem to get less clear. Montreal’s window has shortened and the long-term has become the short-term. General managers telling the truth is like Pinocchio. Bergevin’s most truthful statement is below.

“If the opportunity presents itself to go out and get something that I’m convinced will help the team, I’ll look at it. I never said I won’t do anything. But everyone’s always wanted – the fans and you, the media – that we spend right to the cap, and that’s what we did for all the right reasons. But it gets tougher and tougher to add to your team. You really need to be creative, which we can also do.”

Again, Bergevin will not mortgage the farm but everyone knows he will do something. How conservative will he be knowing the Canadiens are on the playoff bubble? Cap in and cap out apply here. Players like Victor Mete and Artturi Lehkonen are expendable for the right package. Montreal’s prospect pool can increase that package.

Finally, there is the potential addition of Cole Caufield to consider. If Wisconsin makes the Frozen Four, with quarantine restrictions, that is a risky proposition for a few games maybe.

Pierre Dorion talks possible quiet trade deadline for Ottawa

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: All everyone hears is that money is tight. It has been drilled into everyone like a conditional response. It is true. However, maneuvering will take place. It is just a question of when. Right now, there are still over three weeks until the trade deadline. Pierre Dorion expects to be patient while working and working the phones.

Out of Ottawa’s nine prospective unrestrictive free agents, Mike Reilly may be the most expendable and attractive to teams. Christian Wolanin could be another target because if he does not play enough games, he transitions to an unrestricted free agent. Ottawa has a few more forwards who are UFA’s at the end of the season but those are moving parts that again need salary in for salary out for contenders.

In short, the market is in a waiting pattern.