NHL Rumors: Marcus Sorensen, Conor Garland, Marc-Andre Fleury and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Canadian teams eyeing Sorensen?

Sportsnet: Canadian teams may have an eye on San Jose Sharks pending unrestricted free agent forward Marcus Sorensen according to Chris Johnston.

“Marcus Sorensen in San Jose is more of a traditional rental. only makes $1.5 million, he’s a UFA at the end of the year and I know he’s drawn some interest from the Canadian teams.”

Johnston adds on Sorensen.

“I do think he will be someone moving before the deadline,”

Teams calling Coyotes about Garland

Sportsnet: Teams have been calling the Arizona Coyotes about 25-year old, pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights, Conor Garland. Garland scored 22 goals last season and has recorded 24 points in 29 games so far this season. Elliotte Friedman:

“I’m hearing Arizona’s been asked about him. And it’s not something I think they really want to do, but if the offer is big enough that it allows them to restock, I think they’re going to at least consider it.”

Penguins tried to reacquire Marc-Andre Fleury this past offseason

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Former Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford said that his relationship with Marc-Andre Fleury was different than with other players.

“We had a lot of meetings during the 2016-17 season,” Rutherford said. “We’d sit in my office. He understood the situation and he never really wanted to leave. But he looked at me one day and said, ‘If I have to go anywhere, can you please try to get me to Vegas?’ So I did everything I could to get him there.”

This past offseason (October) Rutherford was clearing some space to potentially reacquire Fleury.

“That’s one of the reasons we decided to buy out Jack Johnson,” Rutherford said. “I was trying to clear money for Marc.”

Rutherford said that he called up Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon when they were playing Dallas and told him that if they were going to move Fleury after the season, to call him.

Rutherford added that in order for the deal to work, the Golden Knights would have needed to retain salary.