NHL Rumors: Mark Scheifele, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Keys to the Kraken’s Offseason

Mark Scheifele did not ask for a trade

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts segment on Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

“Yes, so in the aftermath of Winnipeg’s disappointing season, Dave, Mark Scheifele’s comments about his future with the Jets got a lot of attention.

From what I understand, when Scheifele met with the organization, he did not ask for a trade.

Now we’ll see where everything goes in Winnipeg this offseason. The Jets have a lot of choices to make. But from what I understand, Scheifele did not ask for a trade.

Five teams that are interested in Andrei Kuzmenko

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts segment on Russian free agent Andrei Kuzmenko.

“There’s still some time here, probably about a month before KHL free agent Andrei Kuzmenko makes his decision on where he’s going next year. There’s been a lot of interest.

Among the teams, Vancouver and Edmonton on the Canadian side of the border. Vegas, Carolina and Nashville south of the 49th.

And one interesting thing on Vancouver’s interview, Bruce Boudreau was part of it.

Keys to the offseason for the Seattle Kraken

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Seattle Kraken.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $21,135,834

2022 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (NSH), 2nd (TOR), 2nd (FLA), 3rd, 4th, 4th (WSH), 4th (CGY), 5th, 6th, 7th

2021 first-round pick Matty Beniers could be their No. 1 center next year, and they’ll load up in the 2022 draft with five picks in the first two rounds.

The Kraken have three pending UFAs and seven RFAs with $21 million in salary cap space.

Much of their future success is if they can get goaltender Philipp Grubauer to turn his game around after a disappointing seas