NHL Rumors: Maroon, Fleury, Lundqvist, Ekman-Larson, Schmaltz, Sabres, Anderson and Savard

Maroon to free agency

Andy Strickland: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon is expected to test free agency on Friday. The Lightning plan on staying in touch with him.

Fleury’s $7 million cap hit an issue for the Golden Knights, even with a sweetener

SinBin.Vegas: Frank Seravalli on TSN 1260 on the Vegas Golden Knights and Marc-Andre Fleury: “My understanding is that over the weekend the conversations Vegas was having with teams included we’ll give you a 2nd round pick and Marc-Andre Fleury and not ask for anything back to move the contract. There were no takers at that point.”

SinBin.Vegas: Seravalli continued: “A lot of teams are interested in Marc-Andre Fleury, just not at $7 million. Can you get him down to 5 or 4, I think then a lot more teams would be interested. But the problem there is Vegas doesn’t want to retain salary.”

On Lundqvist, Ekman-Larson, Schmaltz. Sabres, Anderson and Savard

Chris Johnston and Elliotte Friedman: The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes are expected to have some interest in Henrik Lundqvist. The Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues and possibly the Vegas Golden Knights could have an interest as well.

The Arizona Coyotes attempts to get Oliver Ekman-Larsson to expand his list from the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks hasn’t worked. It seems he’s played his last game for the Coyotes. The Canucks seem more motivated than the Bruins.

The Canucks top priorities have been Ekman-Larsson and Jacob Markstrom.

Expect that Taylor Hall will be talking to teams through Zoom calls this weekend when free agency opens.

Talk is the Buffalo Sabres like Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz, who has six years left on his deal at a $5.85 million cap hit.

Rumors had the Buffalo Sabres asking for the No. 1 pick and two young players from the New York Rangers when they asked about Jack Eichel. Though from what are hearing, it didn’t get close to that.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are trying to re-sign Josh Anderson. Could it be a sign-and-trade? The Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens like Anderson.

The Blue Jackets are taking calls and offers on David Savard.

There could be some trades in the second half of the draft tomorrow night. First-round picks that could be available for live bodies could include the Toronto Maple Leafs (No. 15), Montreal Canadiens (No. 16), New Jersey Devils (No. 18 or 20) and the Ottawa Senators (No, 28).