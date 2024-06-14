NHL Rumors: Martin Necas, and Nine NHL Buyout Candidates

Five to Seven realistic possibilities for Martin Necas

TSN: There could be five to seven teams that are realistic possibilities for Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas according to Darren Dreger.

“I’m told five to seven teams invite intriguing possibilities for the Hurricanes, but no one’s gone up to the price that they’d like to see. Winnipeg, you mentioned, Chicago, Boston, and Montreal among the teams that have inquired.”

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Last year there were nine players bought out, including Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Matt Duchene. A quick look at nine buyout candidates for this year.

1. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Los Angeles Kings – He has seven years left at an $8.5 million cap hit. If bought out on or before June 23rd he’s at 1/3 the money. June 24th he turns 26 and would cost 2/3 the money. If the Stanley Cup goes to Game 7, a 1/3 buyout won’t be an option for the Kings.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT 2024-25 $1,130,952 $6,869,048 $1,630,952 2025-26 $1,130,952 $6,969,048 $1,530,952 2026-27 $1,130,952 $5,969,048 $2,530,952 2027-28 $1,130,952 $4,719,048 $3,780,952 2028-29 $1,130,952 $4,699,048 $3,800,952 2029-30 $1,130,952 $4,679,048 $3,820,952 2030-31 $1,130,952 $5,679,048 $2,820,952 2031-32 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952 2032-33 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952 2033-34 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952 2034-35 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952 2035-36 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952 2036-37 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952 2037-38 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952 TOTAL $15,833,333 $31,666,667 $27,833,328

2. Jack Campbell – Edmonton Oilers – three years left at a $5 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT 2024-25 $1,500,000 $3,900,000 $1,100,000 2025-26 $1,500,000 $2,700,000 $2,300,000 2026-27 $1,500,000 $2,400,000 $2,600,000 2027-28 $1,500,000 -$1,500,000 $1,500,000 2028-29 $1,500,000 -$1,500,000 $1,500,000 2029-30 $1,500,000 -$1,500,000 $1,500,000 TOTAL $9,000,000 $4,500,000 $10,500,000

3. Barclay Goodrow – New York Rangers – three years left at a $3.64 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT 2024-25 $1,111,111 $3,888,889 -$247,222 2025-26 $1,111,111 $2,638,889 $1,002,778 2026-27 $1,111,111 $138,889 $3,502,778 2027-28 $1,111,111 -$1,111,111 $1,111,111 2028-29 $1,111,111 -$1,111,111 $1,111,111 2029-30 $1,111,111 -$1,111,111 $1,111,111 TOTAL $6,666,667 $3,333,333 $7,591,667

4. Joonas Korpisalo – Ottawa Senators – four years left at a $5 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT 2024-25 $1,333,333 $3,666,667 $333,333 2025-26 $1,333,333 $3,166,667 $833,333 2026-27 $1,333,333 $2,166,667 $1,833,333 2027-28 $1,333,333 $1,666,667 $2,333,333 2028-29 $1,333,333 -$1,333,333 $1,333,333 2029-30 $1,333,333 -$1,333,333 $1,333,333 2030-31 $1,333,333 -$1,333,333 $1,333,333 2031-32 $1,333,333 -$1,333,333 $1,333,333 TOTAL $10,666,667 $5,333,333 $10,666,664

5. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – New York Islanders – two years left at a $5 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT 2024-25 $1,250,000 $2,750,000 $2,250,000 2025-26 $1,250,000 $2,250,000 $2,750,000 2026-27 $1,250,000 -$1,250,000 $1,250,000 2027-28 $1,250,000 -$1,250,000 $1,250,000 TOTAL $5,000,000 $2,500,000 $7,500,000

6. Torey Krug – St. Louis Blues – three years left at a $6.5 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT 2024-25 $2,333,333 $6,166,667 $333,333 2025-26 $2,333,333 $4,166,667 $2,333,333 2026-27 $2,333,333 $3,666,667 $2,833,333 2027-28 $2,333,333 -$2,333,333 $2,333,333 2028-29 $2,333,333 -$2,333,333 $2,333,333 2029-30 $2,333,333 -$2,333,333 $2,333,333 TOTAL $14,000,000 $7,000,000 $12,499,998

7. Cal Petersen – Philadelphia Flyers – one year left at a $5 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT 2024-25 $2,000,000 $4,000,000 $1,000,000 2025-26 $2,000,000 -$2,000,000 $2,000,000 TOTAL $4,000,000 $2,000,000 $3,000,000

8. Cam Atkinson – Philadelphia Flyers – one year left at a $5.875 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT 2024-25 $1,758,334 $3,516,666 $2,358,334 2025-26 $1,758,334 -$1,758,334 $1,758,334 TOTAL $3,516,667 $1,758,333 $4,116,668

9. Ryan Suter – Dallas Stars – one year left at a $3.65 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT 2024-25 $1,433,334 $2,866,666 $783,334 2025-26 $1,433,334 -$1,433,334 $1,433,334 TOTAL $2,866,667 $1,433,333 $2,216,668

** Buyout numbers from CapFriendly