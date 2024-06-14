NHL Rumors: Martin Necas, and Nine NHL Buyout Candidates

Five to Seven realistic possibilities for Martin Necas
TSN: There could be five to seven teams that are realistic possibilities for Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas according to Darren Dreger.
“I’m told five to seven teams invite intriguing possibilities for the Hurricanes, but no one’s gone up to the price that they’d like to see. Winnipeg, you mentioned, Chicago, Boston, and Montreal among the teams that have inquired.”
Top nine NHL buyout candidates and their buyout numbers
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Last year there were nine players bought out, including Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Matt Duchene. A quick look at nine buyout candidates for this year.
1. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Los Angeles Kings – He has seven years left at an $8.5 million cap hit. If bought out on or before June 23rd he’s at 1/3 the money. June 24th he turns 26 and would cost 2/3 the money. If the Stanley Cup goes to Game 7, a 1/3 buyout won’t be an option for the Kings.
|SEASON
|BUYOUT COST
|SAVINGS
|CAP HIT
|2024-25
|$1,130,952
|$6,869,048
|$1,630,952
|2025-26
|$1,130,952
|$6,969,048
|$1,530,952
|2026-27
|$1,130,952
|$5,969,048
|$2,530,952
|2027-28
|$1,130,952
|$4,719,048
|$3,780,952
|2028-29
|$1,130,952
|$4,699,048
|$3,800,952
|2029-30
|$1,130,952
|$4,679,048
|$3,820,952
|2030-31
|$1,130,952
|$5,679,048
|$2,820,952
|2031-32
|$1,130,952
|-$1,130,952
|$1,130,952
|2032-33
|$1,130,952
|-$1,130,952
|$1,130,952
|2033-34
|$1,130,952
|-$1,130,952
|$1,130,952
|2034-35
|$1,130,952
|-$1,130,952
|$1,130,952
|2035-36
|$1,130,952
|-$1,130,952
|$1,130,952
|2036-37
|$1,130,952
|-$1,130,952
|$1,130,952
|2037-38
|$1,130,952
|-$1,130,952
|$1,130,952
|TOTAL
|$15,833,333
|$31,666,667
|$27,833,328
2. Jack Campbell – Edmonton Oilers – three years left at a $5 million cap hit.
|SEASON
|BUYOUT COST
|SAVINGS
|CAP HIT
|2024-25
|$1,500,000
|$3,900,000
|$1,100,000
|2025-26
|$1,500,000
|$2,700,000
|$2,300,000
|2026-27
|$1,500,000
|$2,400,000
|$2,600,000
|2027-28
|$1,500,000
|-$1,500,000
|$1,500,000
|2028-29
|$1,500,000
|-$1,500,000
|$1,500,000
|2029-30
|$1,500,000
|-$1,500,000
|$1,500,000
|TOTAL
|$9,000,000
|$4,500,000
|$10,500,000
3. Barclay Goodrow – New York Rangers – three years left at a $3.64 million cap hit.
|SEASON
|BUYOUT COST
|SAVINGS
|CAP HIT
|2024-25
|$1,111,111
|$3,888,889
|-$247,222
|2025-26
|$1,111,111
|$2,638,889
|$1,002,778
|2026-27
|$1,111,111
|$138,889
|$3,502,778
|2027-28
|$1,111,111
|-$1,111,111
|$1,111,111
|2028-29
|$1,111,111
|-$1,111,111
|$1,111,111
|2029-30
|$1,111,111
|-$1,111,111
|$1,111,111
|TOTAL
|$6,666,667
|$3,333,333
|$7,591,667
4. Joonas Korpisalo – Ottawa Senators – four years left at a $5 million cap hit.
|SEASON
|BUYOUT COST
|SAVINGS
|CAP HIT
|2024-25
|$1,333,333
|$3,666,667
|$333,333
|2025-26
|$1,333,333
|$3,166,667
|$833,333
|2026-27
|$1,333,333
|$2,166,667
|$1,833,333
|2027-28
|$1,333,333
|$1,666,667
|$2,333,333
|2028-29
|$1,333,333
|-$1,333,333
|$1,333,333
|2029-30
|$1,333,333
|-$1,333,333
|$1,333,333
|2030-31
|$1,333,333
|-$1,333,333
|$1,333,333
|2031-32
|$1,333,333
|-$1,333,333
|$1,333,333
|TOTAL
|$10,666,667
|$5,333,333
|$10,666,664
5. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – New York Islanders – two years left at a $5 million cap hit.
|SEASON
|BUYOUT COST
|SAVINGS
|CAP HIT
|2024-25
|$1,250,000
|$2,750,000
|$2,250,000
|2025-26
|$1,250,000
|$2,250,000
|$2,750,000
|2026-27
|$1,250,000
|-$1,250,000
|$1,250,000
|2027-28
|$1,250,000
|-$1,250,000
|$1,250,000
|TOTAL
|$5,000,000
|$2,500,000
|$7,500,000
6. Torey Krug – St. Louis Blues – three years left at a $6.5 million cap hit.
|SEASON
|BUYOUT COST
|SAVINGS
|CAP HIT
|2024-25
|$2,333,333
|$6,166,667
|$333,333
|2025-26
|$2,333,333
|$4,166,667
|$2,333,333
|2026-27
|$2,333,333
|$3,666,667
|$2,833,333
|2027-28
|$2,333,333
|-$2,333,333
|$2,333,333
|2028-29
|$2,333,333
|-$2,333,333
|$2,333,333
|2029-30
|$2,333,333
|-$2,333,333
|$2,333,333
|TOTAL
|$14,000,000
|$7,000,000
|$12,499,998
7. Cal Petersen – Philadelphia Flyers – one year left at a $5 million cap hit.
|SEASON
|BUYOUT COST
|SAVINGS
|CAP HIT
|2024-25
|$2,000,000
|$4,000,000
|$1,000,000
|2025-26
|$2,000,000
|-$2,000,000
|$2,000,000
|TOTAL
|$4,000,000
|$2,000,000
|$3,000,000
8. Cam Atkinson – Philadelphia Flyers – one year left at a $5.875 million cap hit.
|SEASON
|BUYOUT COST
|SAVINGS
|CAP HIT
|2024-25
|$1,758,334
|$3,516,666
|$2,358,334
|2025-26
|$1,758,334
|-$1,758,334
|$1,758,334
|TOTAL
|$3,516,667
|$1,758,333
|$4,116,668
9. Ryan Suter – Dallas Stars – one year left at a $3.65 million cap hit.
|SEASON
|BUYOUT COST
|SAVINGS
|CAP HIT
|2024-25
|$1,433,334
|$2,866,666
|$783,334
|2025-26
|$1,433,334
|-$1,433,334
|$1,433,334
|TOTAL
|$2,866,667
|$1,433,333
|$2,216,668
** Buyout numbers from CapFriendly