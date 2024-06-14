NHL Rumors: Martin Necas, and Nine NHL Buyout Candidates
Up next
Author

 

Five to Seven realistic possibilities for Martin Necas

TSN: There could be five to seven teams that are realistic possibilities for Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas according to Darren Dreger.

“I’m told five to seven teams invite intriguing possibilities for the Hurricanes, but no one’s gone up to the price that they’d like to see. Winnipeg, you mentioned, Chicago, Boston, and Montreal among the teams that have inquired.”

Top nine NHL buyout candidates and their buyout numbers

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Last year there were nine players bought out, including Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Matt Duchene. A quick look at nine buyout candidates for this year.

1. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Los Angeles Kings – He has seven years left at an $8.5 million cap hit. If bought out on or before June 23rd he’s at 1/3 the money. June 24th he turns 26 and would cost 2/3 the money. If the Stanley Cup goes to Game 7, a 1/3 buyout won’t be an option for the Kings.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT
2024-25 $1,130,952 $6,869,048 $1,630,952
2025-26 $1,130,952 $6,969,048 $1,530,952
2026-27 $1,130,952 $5,969,048 $2,530,952
2027-28 $1,130,952 $4,719,048 $3,780,952
2028-29 $1,130,952 $4,699,048 $3,800,952
2029-30 $1,130,952 $4,679,048 $3,820,952
2030-31 $1,130,952 $5,679,048 $2,820,952
2031-32 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952
2032-33 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952
2033-34 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952
2034-35 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952
2035-36 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952
2036-37 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952
2037-38 $1,130,952 -$1,130,952 $1,130,952
TOTAL $15,833,333 $31,666,667 $27,833,328

2. Jack Campbell – Edmonton Oilers – three years left at a $5 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT
2024-25 $1,500,000 $3,900,000 $1,100,000
2025-26 $1,500,000 $2,700,000 $2,300,000
2026-27 $1,500,000 $2,400,000 $2,600,000
2027-28 $1,500,000 -$1,500,000 $1,500,000
2028-29 $1,500,000 -$1,500,000 $1,500,000
2029-30 $1,500,000 -$1,500,000 $1,500,000
TOTAL $9,000,000 $4,500,000 $10,500,000

3. Barclay Goodrow – New York Rangers – three years left at a $3.64 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT
2024-25 $1,111,111 $3,888,889 -$247,222
2025-26 $1,111,111 $2,638,889 $1,002,778
2026-27 $1,111,111 $138,889 $3,502,778
2027-28 $1,111,111 -$1,111,111 $1,111,111
2028-29 $1,111,111 -$1,111,111 $1,111,111
2029-30 $1,111,111 -$1,111,111 $1,111,111
TOTAL $6,666,667 $3,333,333 $7,591,667

4. Joonas Korpisalo – Ottawa Senators – four years left at a $5 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT
2024-25 $1,333,333 $3,666,667 $333,333
2025-26 $1,333,333 $3,166,667 $833,333
2026-27 $1,333,333 $2,166,667 $1,833,333
2027-28 $1,333,333 $1,666,667 $2,333,333
2028-29 $1,333,333 -$1,333,333 $1,333,333
2029-30 $1,333,333 -$1,333,333 $1,333,333
2030-31 $1,333,333 -$1,333,333 $1,333,333
2031-32 $1,333,333 -$1,333,333 $1,333,333
TOTAL $10,666,667 $5,333,333 $10,666,664

5. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – New York Islanders – two years left at a $5 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT
2024-25 $1,250,000 $2,750,000 $2,250,000
2025-26 $1,250,000 $2,250,000 $2,750,000
2026-27 $1,250,000 -$1,250,000 $1,250,000
2027-28 $1,250,000 -$1,250,000 $1,250,000
TOTAL $5,000,000 $2,500,000 $7,500,000

6. Torey Krug – St. Louis Blues – three years left at a $6.5 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT
2024-25 $2,333,333 $6,166,667 $333,333
2025-26 $2,333,333 $4,166,667 $2,333,333
2026-27 $2,333,333 $3,666,667 $2,833,333
2027-28 $2,333,333 -$2,333,333 $2,333,333
2028-29 $2,333,333 -$2,333,333 $2,333,333
2029-30 $2,333,333 -$2,333,333 $2,333,333
TOTAL $14,000,000 $7,000,000 $12,499,998

7. Cal Petersen – Philadelphia Flyers – one year left at a $5 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT
2024-25 $2,000,000 $4,000,000 $1,000,000
2025-26 $2,000,000 -$2,000,000 $2,000,000
TOTAL $4,000,000 $2,000,000 $3,000,000

8. Cam Atkinson – Philadelphia Flyers – one year left at a $5.875 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT
2024-25 $1,758,334 $3,516,666 $2,358,334
2025-26 $1,758,334 -$1,758,334 $1,758,334
TOTAL $3,516,667 $1,758,333 $4,116,668

9. Ryan Suter – Dallas Stars – one year left at a $3.65 million cap hit.

SEASON BUYOUT COST SAVINGS CAP HIT
2024-25 $1,433,334 $2,866,666 $783,334
2025-26 $1,433,334 -$1,433,334 $1,433,334
TOTAL $2,866,667 $1,433,333 $2,216,668

** Buyout numbers from CapFriendly

 