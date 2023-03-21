NHL Rumors: Matt Coronato, Alexandre Texier, Erik Karlsson, and Jack Campbell

The Flames goal is to get Matt Coronato signed and into the NHL this season

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving will be heading to watch first-round draft pick Matt Coronato play this Friday/weekend.

When Coronato’s season ends, either it is this weekend or after the Frozen Four that runs April 6th to 8th, Treliving’s goal is to sign him and get him some NHL action.

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Boston Bruins

Texier decided if he’ll return to the NHL next season

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier was loaned to Zurich this past season. GM Jarmo Kekalainen said earlier this month that Texier wanted to return to Columbus for next season, but a report has Texier undecided on what he plans on doing.

“Here I have found the joy of playing hockey again.”

His family is in France.

Could the Sharks and Oilers rekindle Erik Karlsson talks and involve Jack Campbell?

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks were listening to teams before the deadline on 33-year-old defenseman Erik Karlsson, but his $11.5 million contract for four more years was a stumbling block.

The Edmonton Oilers were the only team that appeared serious at the deadline but they couldn’t find a way to make it work. wonders if they could revisit talks in the offseason and involve goaltender Jack Campbell, who has four years left at $5 million. Stuart Skinner appears to have won the starting job.

Sharks James Reimer is a pending UFA and Kaapo Kahkonen has another year left at $2.75 million.

Maybe the Oilers could find a cheaper backup option. Calgary Flames backup Dan Vladar could be one option.

If the Sharks are willing to retain around $2 million of Karlsson’s contract per season, the may be closer on a deal. The Oilers may be then willing to include two or three of their younger assets that the Sharks are interested – Phillip Broberg, Xavier Bourgault, etc.