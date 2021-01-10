NHL Rumors: Matt Dumba Gets The Business Side But Hopes He Can Remain With The Minnesota Wild

Matt Dumba realizes the business side of things but hopes to remain with the Wild

Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has had his name in the rumor mill this offseason but he said he’d like to stay in Minnesota and doesn’t want to move anywhere.

“He wouldn’t be being a good GM if he did otherwise,” Dumba said. “We understand that. The transparency between me and Billy has been good. I’ve honestly (blocked out) a lot of those thoughts when I do see (the trade rumors).”

Before Dumba’s injury last season he was close to a 30-goal pace, and if he could continue that type of play, it’s possible that he could make himself too valuable to move.

The trade rumors will likely continue to follow him this season.

“It’s part of the business, man,” Dumba said. ” I’ve been going through this. For seven years now I’ve been on the block and I haven’t been moved yet. I think I’m good.”

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Matt Dumba said the first thought of playing somewhere else scares you.

“It’s something at first you get kind of worked up about it,” Dumba said. “You’ve been in Minnesota so long and thinking about change scares you. This is where I want to be. I don’t want to move nowhere.”

Dumba’s name hit the rumor mill again after the Minnesota Wild signed Jonas Brodin to a seven-year contract extension.

The Wild will have some big decisions to make with the Seattle Kraken expansion draft this year. The 26-year old Dumba has three years left on his contract. Brodin, Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon have at least five years left on their deals.

Wild GM Bill Guerin has said that he isn’t shopping Dumba, but Dumba realizes the Guerin wouldn’t be doing his job if he wasn’t listening.