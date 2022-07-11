NHL Rumors: Matt Murray and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs and Senators trade talk

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Elliotte Friedman reported the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators trade talks have intensified for goaltender Matt Murray.

The Senators have also spoken with the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes.

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe are familiar with Murray from their OHL days with the Saute Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Murray has two years left at $6.25 million. The Senators are trying to move Murray and acquire a right-handed defenseman.

Some thought he could be traded to the Leafs by the end of the draft. There was some speculation that the Leafs wanted to see Murray’s medical records. He suffered another concussion this year and didn’t finish the season. Murray has been working out off ice and is expected to return to the ice next week.

Not confirmed if Justin Holl’s name has come up in talks.

A Senators buyout of Murray doesn’t seem realistic if he’s not traded. He could be sent to Belleville (AHL) again.

If Murray is dealt, the Senators may then look at the trade and free agent market for a backup goalie.

Some thoughts on the potential trade

Kevin Weekes: Matt Murray did play under Dubas (GM) and Keefe (head coach) in the Soo. “Familiarity is a factor.”

Nick Richard: “Matt Murray has had a rough couple of years and he certainly isn’t my first choice but if Ottawa retains 50% of his salary and adds an asset, you could do worse than his .911 SV% over 246 career games for $3.125 million. Pair of Stanley Cup rings don’t hurt either.”

Anthony Petrielli: “Guess we’ll see how it shakes out but trading for Matt Murray before taking a swing at signing Darcy Kuemper, who has actually been good for years now, would certainly be a choice. There should be no rush for Murray. He has no market.”

Down Goes Brown: “Somebody please give me any scenario where this is possibly a good move by the Leafs. Even at 50% retained, what possible upside is there for a team that wants to be a Cup contender here?”

Rumours surrounding Matt Murray are intensifying, with the Leafs emerging as front-runners to acquire him. He had a strong and brief season with the Sens after some very poor ones the previous two years. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/MAfD8yMeBT — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 11, 2022