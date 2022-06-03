NHL Rumors: Matthew Tkachuk is Open to a Long-Term Deal in Calgary but can they Afford Him?

Sportsnet: Pending restricted free agent forward Matthew Tkachuk when asked if he’d be open to signing a long-term contract with the Calgary Flames.

“Absolutely. I’ve loved it here. I’ve grown up here.

The more I think about it, I came here and didn’t really, I didn’t know anything about Calgary. I didn’t know anything about Western Canada. My mom is from Winnipeg so I guess that’s as far West as I knew. Kind of just fell in love with it here.

I think ever since the COVID shutdown. Was talking about this the other day with family, the more you realize, people being locked up forever, now basically everybody you’re seeing out more than normal and how appreciative people are here about our team and how much passion they have for it. That is something we were lacking for those few years when we were pretty much shut down.

Just kind of love the people here. It’s cool, not only cool to go place and have people come up and talk about your sport and talk about what you mean to them and everything, but I don’t know, just how happy the team makes them feel. How great they’ve made my life here. Just the people in general. I not just talking people with the team, whether it’s trainers, coaches, management, players, just people in the city. People out, live in my apartment or that I see on any given day.

Yeah, so to answer your question, I would be very open to that.”

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: So Matthew Tkachuk said that he’s open to signing a long-term deal with the Calgary Flames. The only way can see that happening is if the Flames don’t re-sign pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau and that they don’t want to Tkachuk for nothing.

Tkachuk could take his one-year qualifying of $9 million and become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

A one-year contract seems almost certain, and doesn’t see Flames GM Brad Treliving being able to sign Tkachuk long-term this offseason.