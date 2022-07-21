NHL Rumors: Matthews, Gaudreau, Girard, Niederreiter, and the Islanders

Will Auston Matthews look to head south eventually?

Tim and Friends: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has two years left on his contract. With Americans Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk saying they wanted to play in the U.S. and not Canada, will Matthews follow suit when it’s his turn in free agency in two years?

Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 590 yesterday:

“I believe Auston Matthews is going to be a Toronto Maple Leaf for Life.”

Johnny Gaudreau was close to being a Devil

Spittin’ Chiclets: Johnny Gaudreau (a couple of days ago) on how a last-minute offer landed him in Columbus and not New Jersey.

“I was pretty much, I think I was trying to get a deal done with the Devils and most of the day I hadn’t heard from Columbus and then all of sudden they called at like 4:00 and I told my agent, ‘I want to go here. Try to get this done. Like this is the spot I want to be right here.’ He got in done in an hour. Next thing I know I was signing with Columbus. So, it was a stressful day but now super excited.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Avs to hold on to Sam Girard?

Adrian Dater: Believe that Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard is staying. Haven’t heard his name in trade talks of late. Things can obviously change but think he’s not going anywhere.

Hurricanes trying to hold on Nino Niederreiter

Cory Lavalette: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking at ways to be able to re-sign UFA forward Nino Niederreiter.

After the season coach Rod Brind’Amour and forward Jordan Staal said how important Niederreiter is to the team.

Don’t see it being either Niederreiter or RFA forward Martin Necas. Necas isn’t going to get a huge contract.

Recent comparables on a bridge at just under $3 million for Filip Chytil, Sam Bennett, Robert Thomas and Tyson Yost.

Only sure things if Islanders give up more draft picks

James Nichols: (responding to a tweet saying the Islanders can’t keep giving up first-rounders) The New York Islanders should only move draft picks for a sure thing like San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. He is only 26 years old and it would extend their win-now window. It would bide them some time to recoup more prospects in the draft in later years.