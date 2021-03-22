NHL Rumors: Mattias Ekholm, Possible Destinations, and More

Mattias Ekholm Could Go To A Few Places

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Mattias Ekholm emerging as one of the top defensive trade targets has been established. Now, where could he end up? The Jake Muzzin deal sets the bar but again the where is far from set.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Toronto seems to be involved in everything but they do need defense and/or goaltending insurance. Ekholm would be especially helpful but a deal would have to be done in the next week or so. A pure rental makes more sense but Ekholm gives Toronto three left-handed anchors for defense.

Philadelphia Flyers: Again, when Matt Niskanen retired, it left a huge void on the defensive corps. At first, the Flyers were able to hide their deficiencies but now they cannot. Giving up 25 goals in the last five games makes a deal more likely. Ekholm’s term helps here at a reasonable rate for Philadelphia. The Flyers have enough prospects to sweeten any deal for the Nashville defenseman.

Montreal Canadiens: Montreal’s roller coaster of a season continues at breakneck speed. Marc Bergevin remains unafraid to pull off another bold move or three. With the Ben Chiarot injury, a spot has opened up. Unfortunately, cap space is an issue as it is for most teams. Montreal possesses a wealth of draft picks — 14 in 2021, and seven in 2022. Does Montreal add Artturi Lehkonen as well?

Boston Bruins: Ekholm is one of those defensemen who can boost scoring a little bit while playing mostly excellent defense in a tougher top-four role. The problem for the Bruins is that teams know Boston has one of the worst prospect pools in the NHL. A player may have to go the other way. Jake DeBrusk is the name bandied about as a possible return for Nashville.

Winnipeg Jets: Winnipeg has the pieces to make a Jake Muzzin like deal according to Murat Ates via Adam Vingan of The Athletic. The problem is that other teams could offer a better package for Ekholm. Cap issues are there as well. However, adjustments can be made for the Nashville defenseman.

The Mattias Ekholm Verdict?

It does seem Montreal and Philadelphia make the most sense. This boils down to the best package that Nashville can acquire and then timing. Can Nashville wait or does a deal come down sooner rather than later? Mattias Ekholm will be dealt…eventually.