NHL Rumors: Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Ellis, and more Trade Deadline Musings

So, Mattias Ekholm or Ryan Ellis from the Nashville Predators?

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: The age-old question of which player is more valuable. From an advanced stats standpoint, that answer is Ryan Ellis. Ellis is the top-ranked defenseman in the league when it comes to goals above replacement. Mattias Ekholm is no slouch at tenth. Most other models point to Ellis having a very slight advantage.

However, there is the eye test part of the equation. Ekholm is bigger and 35 pounds heavier. He plays more physically than Ellis and also he is more durable. Also, Ellis makes $6.25 million for the next half-dozen seasons while Ekholm has one more year and a $3.85 million AAV. When pressed, Ekholm can elevate his offensive game close to the level of a Roman Josi.

Now, Ekholm carries more market value but then again Nashville may be too close to the bubble to make a move now. In a couple of weeks, that question may be revisited again.

More Trade Deadline Musings with Scott Burnside

Scott Burnside of The Athletic (mailbag): The feeling of a relatively quiet trade deadline gains steam. Also, the idea of more trades in the summer around expansion draft time or so would not shock anyone. General managers like Lou Lamoriello do want to add a top-six forward but will they pay the price on what is less than usual talent?

Taking quarantine issues into account, even if it’s a one-week version, teams have to be mindful. It may force some teams to think about the country of playing first. Canadian teams would concentrate on North Division targets which limit the market. Could Ryan Dzingel, Sam Bennett, or even Tanner Pearson? Pearson is hurt right now but stay tuned.

Steve Yzerman expects to open spots for his younger players with several trade deadline moves. It becomes a question of how many veterans can he jettison out of Detroit. Players like Luke Glendening, Marc Staal, Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm, etc are all very expendable.

It appears Don Sweeney is likely not to trade Jake DeBrusk for a top-four defenseman. The allure is there but the fear of him turning into a perennial top forward is too.

One last thing is clear. There are still a few too many moving parts to get an idea of what some teams may do. It is a question of time after all.