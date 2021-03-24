NHL Rumors: Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Ellis, Darcy Kuemper, Jonathan Bernier and Devan Dubnyk

Three assets required for Ekholm

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm remains the top defenseman that could be available at the trade deadline, and he’s not coming cheap.

“It is a three-asset ask to get in on the bidding for Ekholm, which is a first-round pick, an elite prospect and a third asset which can take on different forms. That’s a lot, and part of that is that the Nashville Predators don’t have to trade Mattias Ekholm at this deadline. He’s signed through next season and really, there’s also the internal debate for Nashville; is their best offer at this deadline when contending teams believe they can get Ekholm for two playoff runs, or is it after the July expansion draft when teams who are interested in him no longer have to worry about their protection issues.”

Ekholm or Ellis?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Are the Nashville Predators deciding on Mattias Ekholm or Ryan Ellis? Ellis is currently injured and has six years left at $6.25 million per. Either would cost a lot to acquire. Ekholm’s value after the expansion draft could be higher.

Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers seems to make so much sense. They may not be major players this season, but he could be a long-term fit.

Predators forward Calle Jarnkrok has a year left at $2 million.

Kuemper and Bernier get healthier and could draw interest

TSN: Frank Seravalli said that teams are interested in Darcy Kuemper‘s health situation and if he could potentially be available.

“Not sure a trade happens before the deadline but it’s certain that Kuemper will be healthy and back in the Coyotes lineup before the deadline hits. And also, Jonathan Bernier, No. 5 on our Trade Bait Board from Detroit, he’s day-to-day. So, if you’re looking for a goalie, there’s two that could be on the market and in play.”

Dubnyk and Sharks haven’t talked about an extension

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks pending UFA goaltender Devan Dubnyk on the approaching trade deadline: “When you think about it, you don’t want to go anywhere.”

The Sharks haven’t approached Dubnyk about a contract extension.