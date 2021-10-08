NHL Rumors: Mattias Ekholm Will Shelve Talks During the Season, and Filip Forsberg In No Rush

Mattias Ekholm will shelve extension talks during the season

TSN: According to Pierre LeBrun, Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm has told the team that if a contract extension isn’t in place by the start of the season, talks will halted until the season is finished.

“They have talked all off-season long about an extension and have not been able to get one done yet, but here is the wrinkle: I’m told that agent Kurt Overhardt and Ekholm have told general manager David Poile and the Predators that if he is not signed by the start of the season we want to shelve talks. We don’t want to negotiate during the year.” “Is it a ploy? Is it a tactic? I don’t know, I’m not in the middle of those talks. But added pressure to get this deal done and they continue to talk before next week.”

Ekholm said last week that he wants to remain in Nashville beyond this season and wished it was done already.

“I’d rather have it done yesterday. That’s not how it really turned out. This is a new experience for me. I’m just trying to stay focused on what I can control. I know when the season comes around, I’m going to have to be 100 per cent focused on that, otherwise my game will suffer. I’m not really sure (of a timetable), but that’s where my head’s at.”

Filip Forsberg is not in a rush to sign an extension

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg is enting the final year of contract and is in no rush to sign an extension. The 27-year old pending UFA.

“I have a full year. I feel like you have to play your contract out.”

Getting Forsberg to re-sign is very important for the franchise. One ‘talent evaluator’ put Gabriel Landeskog’s eight-year, $56 million deal as a comparable. Evolving-Hockey projects him over $9.5 million.

Does Forsberg want to remain in Nashville long-term? He publically noted his displeasure when the team traded Viktor Arvidsson to the LA Kings for two draft picks.

The Predators also have to wonder about the money and if it’s wise to hand him a big, long-term contract.

If the Predators have some talks with his representatives and they get feeling that they may not be able to re-sign him, they need to trade him before the NHL trade deadline on March 21st.

“The only thing I can worry about is playing as good as I possibly can and help the team win,” Forsberg said. “At the end of the day, that’s going to put me in the best spot for any negotiations.”