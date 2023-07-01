NHL Rumors: Michael Bunting, Nashville Predators, Alex Killorn, Christian Fischer and Justin Holl

Lots of interest for Michael Bunting

David Pagnotta: Forward Michael Bunting is generating “significant interest” on the free agent market.

The Maple Leafs could circle back to to Bunting but it’s been quiet on that front lately.

Predators looking at the center trade market

Elliotte Friedman: (before the Ryan O’Reilly signing but…) The Nashville Predators are looking at the center market and are believed to have talks with the Washington Capitals about Evgeny Kuznetsov.

David Pagnotta: The Predators are eyeing the trade market with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Logan Couture as options.

Killorn can get more money on the open market

David Pagnotta: The Tampa Bay Lightning would still like to have Alex Killorn but he’ll likely be getting more money elsewhere.

The New Jersey Devils are among the teams interested in Killorn. The addition Tyler Toffoli could take them out of the mix.

Renaud Lavoie: The Lightning and Killorn are still talking.

Christian Fischer likely won’t be back with the Coyotes

Craig Morgan: Don’t expect the Arizona Coyotes to re-sign Christian Fischer.

Holl to the Canucks?

Mike Stephens: Justin Holl to the Vancouver Canucks talks heating up.