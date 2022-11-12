NHL Rumors: Mike Reilly, Edmonton Oilers, and Four Trade Candidates

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Mike Reilly hopeful for a trade soon

Mark Divver: Defenseman Mike Reilly didn’t dress for the Providence Bruins last night and isn’t expected to play on Sunday either.

Sounds like he is hoping a trade can get worked. isn’t sure if Bruins have something in the works or not.

Oilers will fill Evander Kane‘s spot internally for now

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: After Evander Kane went down for three to four months, Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland started making a few calls to see what might be available. It doesn’t sound like a trade is coming.

“Everybody’s still trying to win,” he said. “This isn’t March. And if you look around the NHL, lots of teams have lots of injuries. Every time you get an injury, you can’t go out and get a player.”

Since Kane is going to come back this season, they still need to take his $5.125 million into consideration as they’ll need to have that available when his ready to return.

“That’s probably a month or two months in advance of the end of the season,” Holland said. “We’ve got to be able to put him back on our cap.”

For now the Oilers will fill Kane’s spot internally.

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Four players who could be used assets as their team may start looking to head another direction.

Bo Horvat – Vancouver Canucks – The Canucks extended J.T. Miller this offseason but havne’t come to terms with their captain . the teams has struggled but Horvat hasn’t. Some change could be coming in Vancouver.

Thatcher Demko – Vancouver Canucks – The 26-year old carries a $5 million cap hit. It they are looking at a full rebuild, trading Demko would help them fall a little lower in the standings.

Ryan O’Reilly – St. Louis Blues – The Blues are in a free fall and the pending UFA could be part of a change. The Blues already have some big, long-term deals and they may not be able to afford the soon to be 32-year old. Cup contenders will be interested.

Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks – Moving his $11.5 million cap hit wouldn’t be easy an they may need to eat some salary to increase the return. Karlsson has a no-movement clause.