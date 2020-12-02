NHL Rumors: Mikeal Granlund, Alexis Lafreniere, and a Late January Start Date?

Three teams who are interested in Mikael Granlund

Andy Strickland: The Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets are among the potential landing spots for unrestricted free agent forward Mikael Granlund.

The Nashville Predators are interested in both Granlund and Mike Hoffman. The odds of the Predators signing Hoffman are greater than signing Granlund.

Will the Rangers release Lafreniere for the World Juniors?

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if the Team Canada will have Alexis Lafreniere on its roster for the World Junior Championships.

“Team Canada needs to know within the next few days, I would say for safety reasons. Alexis Lafreniere has been training with the New York Rangers near New York City. He’s been there since early November. There’s no guarantee, there’s no decision that’s been made just yet. They’re in a holding pattern right now. The biggest concern from the NHL team’s perspective of course would be injury. Lafreniere got injured last year in the World Junior Championship. The Rangers need to have them available if there is an opening night.”

NHL season shifting to a late January start?

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL is still hoping to get the 2020-21 season going by early January.

A league source said yesterday morning that their target start date hasn’t shifted. Talks between the NHL and NHLPA continue.

Think that with the rising COVID numbers, delaying the season a little longer is most likely.

Allan Walsh: “Despite what some people with the League may be saying, the idea of the NHL playing regular season games by Jan. 1st is not viable at this point.”

Pierre LeBrun: The 16-player Return to Play Committee has been meeting regularly.

One source that is on the committee said that he feels a start date for the 2020-21 NHL season between January 20th and February 1st makes sense at this point. Nothing has been decided yet.