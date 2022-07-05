NHL Rumors: Mikhail Sergachev, Yanni Gourde, William Karlsson and Nicholas Hague

Sergachev switches agents … an extension coming soon?

Darren Dreger: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has switched agents to Dan Milstein.

Joe Smith: Sergachev has a year left on his contract. He now has the same agent as Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Chris Johnston: Sergachev will likely sign a contract extension in the upcoming weeks.

Seattle is not interested in trading Gourde

David Pagnotta: Things can obviously change, but the last time checked in, the Seattle Kraken were not interested in trading forward Yanni Gourde.

Should the Golden Knights trade William Karlsson?

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights need salary cap space. They should look at moving William Karlsson. His production doesn’t match his cap hit.

He has five years left on his contract at a $5.9 million cap hit. He has a modified no-trade.

There haven’t been any rumors out there involving Karlsson.

His scoring and production has dropped every season after his career year in 2017-18. He’s good on the PK, but his role has diminished over the years.

It may not be easy to find a trade partner with his decreasing value. Would a team like the Seattle Kraken be interested,

The Golden Knights could trade pending RFA Nicolas Hague

Owen Krebs of Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights don’t have much cap space to work with and may entertain trade offers for some of their pending RFAs – like defenseman Nicholas Hague. Other RFAs include Brett Howden, Nicholas Roy and Keegan Kolesar.

They won’t save cap space by trading them, but they won’t have to pay them. They would also get some value for them.

Ryan Kennedy reported two Eastern Conference teams had an interest in Hague.

The Golden Knights are pretty deep on blue line and it’s hard to see where Hague projects next season.