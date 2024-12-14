NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars

Minnesota Wild owner on Kirill Kaprizov

Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com: Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold at the Board of Governors meetings this week on Kirill Kaprizov, who is eligible to sign an extension after July 1st.

“Well, it’s a priority. There’s no doubt. There’s no doubt. We want Kirill. He’s a big part of our future. We know that. Billy has already been thinking about it. How do we go about this? We’ve got to figure out exactly what the cap’s going to be. It’s an important part of our strategic plan to get him signed for as long as we can.”

The Dallas Stars need to be patient with their LTIR cap space

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Dallas Stars gained a bit of salary cap flexibility leading up to the trade deadline after forward Tyler Seguin had hip surgery last week and is LTIR eligible. He’s expected to be out for four to six months.

They’ll look to fill the role internally for now, but many are wondering what the Stars will do leading up to the deadline. The Stars may have been looking to upgrade their blue line, and may now need to look at adding a forward. They have to be patient though.

“Yes, theoretically that’s something that’s there, depending on Tyler’s time frame,” Nill said. “You know, if he’s coming back in March, then you can’t use all that $9.8 million. So that’s where it’s important not to get into LTI too quick.”

One player to keep an eye on is New York Islanders pending UFA forward Brock Nelson. Division rivals, the Minnesota Wild, could also have an interest in Nelson.

