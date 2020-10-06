NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Wild are open for anything. Guerin looking for a goaltender

Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild will carry a $2.17 million salary cap hit for Devan Dubnyk and pay him $1.25 million. Had they bought him out they would have carried a $2.67 million cap hit next year and $833,333 the following year.

Wild GM Bill Guerin is still open for business.

“Hey, I’m up for anything,” Guerin said. “There are definitely a lot of options out there. We’ll see what transpires in the next few days.”

Guerin will likely look for a more veteran goalie to play with Alex Stalock and allow Kaapo Kahkonen to continue to develop.

Sources say the Wild have shown some interest in Vegas Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury and Arizona Coyotes Darcy Kuemper. The price to acquire Fleury may not be high and a third team may get involved to retain some salary. The price for Kuemper, or Columbus Blue Jackets Joonas Korpisalo or Elvis Merzlikins, could include a first-round pick.

Free agents could possibly include Jacob Markstrom, Braden Holtby, Corey Crawford, Thomas Greiss or Cam Talbot.

“We’ve been going over everything the last couple of weeks,” Guerin said. “To be quite honest, there are options. We’re just still going to have to contemplate what’s best for our team. Like I said, the next couple of days we’ll see how things shake out and what direction we go.”

Oilers making a Nugent-Hopkins extension a priority

Tim Campbell of NHL,com: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that a contract extension for forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is one of his top priorities. It doesn’t mean that a deal will happen quickly.

” is a really important player on our team,” Holland said. “My goal is to have here for a long time, find a solution on an extension, whether it’s this week or we go into the season … and deal with it down the road.”

Holland added that he’s already had talks about what a deal could look like with agent Rick Valette.