NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the New York Islanders

Kaprizov’s reps and the Wild continue to talk as the RFA remains in Russia

Michael Russo of The Athletic: The KHL season opens and Minnesota Wild RFA Kirill Kaprizov hasn’t signed with CSKA Moscow. There had been speculation from a Daily Faceoff report in early August that Kaprizov could have a tentative agreement in place for this season. Wild GM Bill Guerin immediately said he wasn’t concerned and CSKA recently said he wasn’t heading back there.

The Wild and Kaprizov’s reps have been in communication and have held contract talks throughout August. It’s good that the sides continue to talk but a deal is still not done.

It does seem like there have been some concessions made by the Wild and by Kaprizov’s side of late. The Wild have come down in term from their seven- and eight-year and Kaprizov may be willing to go more than three years and give up some UFA years.

Believe it that a five-year deal at around $9 million per could be where they end up.

The 24-year old has only played in 55 NHL games and that would be the highest AAV for the fewest games since the salary cap was introduced in 2005-06.

Kaprizov is in Russia and can’t return to North America until he has a new contract, a work visa, and a note from the Wild/League stating why he’s returning.

Cizikas getting a six-year deal from the Islanders?

Arthur Staple: Have heard that Casey Cizikas‘ contract with the New York Islanders will be for six years at around $2.5 million per season. Elliotte Friedman had heard last month that the deal would be around that as well.

“AAV could be a bit higher, but anything under $3m per is a huge boost for the #Isles and their cap situation. And they have their Identity Line center.”