NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Vancouver Canucks

Parise on if his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end

Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com: Forward Zach Parise has four years left on his deal. He was a healthy scratch for four of seven playoff games for the Minnesota Wild.

“You know, I mean, I think that conversation’s going to be for a different day. We’ll see where it goes. I don’t know. I don’t know. We’ll have to figure that out in the coming summer what’s going to happen, but I really … I don’t have an answer on that right now.”

Parise when asked about him possibly have played his last game with the Wild.

“I mean, I got four years left on my deal. That’s … I guess that’s not really up to me at the time. But right now, just disappointed in the outcome of the game.”

The Canucks need improve on the blue line

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: The Vancouver Canucks didn’t play well defensively this past season, and for the past two seasons, there have been players who have been “asked to do more than they should.”

Quinn Hughes is a pending RFA but doesn’t have a lot of rights. He’ll be re-signed.

Tyler Myers has been used in the top-four but is better suited on the third pairing.

If Nate Schmidt is back next season, he needs to prove he can be a two-way defenseman.

The Canucks don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with. Alex Edler and Travis Hamonic will be talked about if the “Schmidt trade talk doesn’t die down.” Edler may be better suited for the third pairing. Hamonic was signed to a one-year deal last offseason and was their best defensive defenseman.

Would the Canucks be able to acquire a defenseman from the Carolina Hurricanes or Colorado Avalanche (Devon Toews) before the expansion draft?